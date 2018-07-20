Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is heading to Mt Warning.
Breaking

Emergency crews rescue child from Mt Warning

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Jul 2018 2:39 PM

A RESCUE operation to retrieve an injured 12-year-old girl from Mt Warning is under way.

Emergency services were alerted about 1.30pm today that the girl had lost balance and hit her head on the ground.

"She's fallen approximately one-metre and hit her head on a rock, she's conscious and breathing," NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said.

"They're putting in a ground party, which will be a prolonged rescue and the (Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter) has been called."

Police and Volunteer Rescue Association crews are on scene.

This is the second rescue at Mt Warning this week, after a 17-year-old needed assistance when he fractured his leg hiking early Sunday morning.

More information to come.

