Emergency declared for ten fires as 'homes impacted'
- 71 fires burning in NSW, TEN burning at the emergency level, and 10 at 'watch and act'
- Residents in emergency level areas told it is too late to leave and to take shelter
- Weather conditions to deteriorate as the afternoon progresses and southerly approaches
- More than 600 schools closed today and 3000 firefighters on the ground in affected areas
Fireys note: We saved your house, sorry we took the milk
Winds are picking up across NSW, increasing fire activity as TEN emergency warnings are issued on the mid-north coast and near the Queensland border.
WATCH: Fire tornado wreaks havoc in bushfire zone
TEN bushfires in northern NSW have been upgraded to emergency level, with residents advised it is now too late to leave. More than 3000 firefighters and other staff are either deployed or on standby and more than 600 schools are closed as conditions worsen.
36 bison at tourist park ready for onslaught of fire
School teachers, pupils flee as fire fronts closes in
The TEN emergency warning level fires are the Thunderbolts Way fire north of Gloucester, Reserves Road fire north of Gloucester, Kian Road fire inland from Nambucca, Myall Creek Road fire near Evan's Head, Gulf Road fire south west of Tenterfield, Hillville Road fire south west of Taree, the Llangothlin fire north of Armidale, Carrai East fire near Kempsey, Washpool State Forest fire in the Clarence Valley, and the Liberation Trail fire in the Clarence Valley.
Get all the latest live coverage in our bushfire emergency blog below.