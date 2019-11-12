Emergency declared for ten fires as 'homes impacted'

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott are briefed by Commissioner NSW RFS Shane Fitzsimmons in the NSW Rural Fire Service control room in Sydney, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Parts of NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger on Tuesday, with residents in bushland areas told to leave early rather than wait for fresh fires to start. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

71 fires burning in NSW, TEN burning at the emergency level, and 10 at 'watch and act'

Residents in emergency level areas told it is too late to leave and to take shelter

Weather conditions to deteriorate as the afternoon progresses and southerly approaches

More than 600 schools closed today and 3000 firefighters on the ground in affected areas

Winds are picking up across NSW, increasing fire activity as TEN emergency warnings are issued on the mid-north coast and near the Queensland border.

NSW is bracing for its worst fires in more than a decade,

TEN bushfires in northern NSW have been upgraded to emergency level, with residents advised it is now too late to leave. More than 3000 firefighters and other staff are either deployed or on standby and more than 600 schools are closed as conditions worsen.

The TEN emergency warning level fires are the Thunderbolts Way fire north of Gloucester, Reserves Road fire north of Gloucester, Kian Road fire inland from Nambucca, Myall Creek Road fire near Evan's Head, Gulf Road fire south west of Tenterfield, Hillville Road fire south west of Taree, the Llangothlin fire north of Armidale, Carrai East fire near Kempsey, Washpool State Forest fire in the Clarence Valley, and the Liberation Trail fire in the Clarence Valley.

