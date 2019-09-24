Menu
Emergency: NSW fire 'quite close to town' of Uralla

by Hannah Higgins
24th Sep 2019 9:16 AM

An emergency warning has been issued as firefighters battle an out of control bushfire that is burning close to a town in the NSW Northern Tablelands.

The grass fire on Kingston Road at Uralla, south of Armidale, was declared an "emergency warning" alert level by the NSW RFS on Monday afternoon.

The RFS says residents along Tip Road and Quartz Gully Road are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches.

"If you are in doubt or it is not safe to leave, take shelter in a solid structure when the fire front arrives. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire," the warning read.

Earlier, Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd issued an alert to the media as the fire hit the "watch and act level".

"At this stage, there are no reports of property at threat but it is quite close to town and we are sending water-bombing aircraft to assist those crews on the ground," he said in a recorded message.

