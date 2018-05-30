Menu
Paramedics are on their way to the incident on Kyogle Rd.
Breaking

Emergency services called to multiple car crash

Liana Turner
by
30th May 2018 5:28 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM

UPDATE 5.40pm: TWO people are being assessed after a multiple vehicle crash on the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said it was believed two cars were involved in the incident.

She said one of the vehicles had rolled and came to a stop in a ditch.

She said the two patients were being assessed and were believed to have minor injuries.

It's not yet clear whether a truck initially reported at the scene was involved in the incident. 

 

ORIGINAL: PARAMEDICS are on their way to a crash incident believed to involve three vehicles.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to Kyogle Rd at Terragon shortly before 5pm.

She said initial reports suggested two cars and a truck were involved.

The incident follows another crash, which involved two trucks, on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah this afternoon.

It's not yet known if any people are trapped.

More details to come.

