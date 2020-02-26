Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING: Crews remain on scene following a serious car crash in the Somerset early today.
BREAKING: Crews remain on scene following a serious car crash in the Somerset early today.
News

UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2020 5:57 PM | Updated: 26th Feb 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A car crash on a lonely country road has been confirmed by police as a fatal accident.

Emergency crews rushed to Esk-Kilcoy Rd at Caboonbah yesterday at 2.10pm after reports a car had collided with a tree. 

Queensland Ambulance confirmed crews attended the scene and assessed a patient for critical injuries. 

Police sources have now confirmed to the Gatton Star the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died as a result of the incident.  

Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit are investigating. 

EARLIER: CREWS are on-scene at a serious traffic incident on a major Somerset road.

Queensland Ambulance received reports of a car which had collided with a tree in Caboonbah at 2.10pm.

Crews rushed to the scene on Esk-Kilcoy road and assessed one patient for critical injuries on scene.

The patient was not transported from the scene.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed police crews remained at the site.

car crash editors picks esk esk-kilcoy rd qas somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        'Homes' feature in artist's installation at Tweed Gallery

        premium_icon 'Homes' feature in artist's installation at Tweed Gallery

        News Exhibition of immersive drawings showing at Tweed Regional Gallery

        Appalling epidemic must be squashed

        premium_icon Appalling epidemic must be squashed

        Opinion Queensland’s DV epidemic is anything but normal.

        High-profile visitor as Dreamworld makes solemn vow

        premium_icon High-profile visitor as Dreamworld makes solemn vow

        News A local hero has shown his faith in Dreamworld by visiting with family