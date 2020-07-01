Driver in critical condition after truck roller
UPDATE 3.40pm: A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a truck roll over this afternoon.
A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called to Summerland Way near Dairy Flat about midday today.
"A truck travelling southbound has collided with a barrier in the northbound lane," she said.
"The man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."
More to come.
Original story: EMERGENCY services responded to a truck rollover at Dairy Flat near Woodenbong today.
Police, ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to a call at 12.20pm to reports of the incident on the Summerland Way.
The highway is open, but is subject to stop/slow conditions as one lane is closed to traffic.
A salvage operation later in the day may close the highway.