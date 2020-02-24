Menu
There's a serious accident on Bucca Rd, 12km west of the Pacific Highway.
Man dies at the scene of single vehicle crash

Matt Deans
23rd Feb 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 7:22 AM
UPDATE: A MAN has died after a single vehicle crash north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

Emergency services were called to Bucca Road, near Hallgaths Road, Bucca, following reports a car had hit a tree on Sunday about 9.45am.

A 52-year-old man was removed from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command and would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Bucca Rd is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree this morning.
EARLIER: BUCCA Rd is closed with emergency services on the scene of a serious crash, north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

The accident happened just before 10am. 

It's understood a vehicle has left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

Police have closed the road in both directions. 

bucca rd coffs coast coffs harbour crash fatality nana glen
