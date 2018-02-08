Menu
Drowning tragedy: recovery efforts to resume

Surf Life Savers search for a drowning victim from the rocks at the Fingal Head Lighthouse, Fingal Head.
Surf Life Savers search for a drowning victim from the rocks at the Fingal Head Lighthouse, Fingal Head. Scott Davis

POLICE and rescue services are expected to resume efforts to recover the body of a man at Fingal Head this morning.

Emergency services were called to the beach shortly after 3pm yesterday.

It's understood the man, aged in his 20s, was swimming at Dreamtime Beach south of the headland when he was caught in a rip.

The man's body was found in the water a short time later but emergency services were unable to reach his due to the dangerous surf conditions.

A recovery effort is expected to resume this morning and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

