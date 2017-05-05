Emerging stars have Raiders rising

A YOUNG Tweed Coast Raider is turning heads in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League, after emerging in 2017.

Such is the impact that Kalani Hensby has had since stepping up from reserves, Raiders' president Josh Sattler predicts big things ahead for his young charger.

"Every week he improves and adds 10-15% to his game,” Sattler said.

"He runs like Gorden Tallis, but he has the footwork of a David Peachey and he's been able to really open up.”

Playing at lock, Hensby dominated in the Raiders 40-22 win over Kyogle in round four, claiming man-of-the-match honours and selection in the Northern Rivers Under-23 Country Rugby League Championships squad.

"It won't be long before I make a call to Neil Henry (Gold Coast Titans coach) to come and have a look at him,” Sattler said.

"Hopefully through rep football he'll be impressing people, and we hope we have him next year, but he might be moving to greener pastures.”

Tweed Coast's Kalani Hensby is turning heads. Mike Donnelly

Hensby's impact is synonymous with a committed playing group, who have the undefeated Raiders sitting equal top with Ballina on the NRRRL ladder after four rounds.

Shifting from full-back, Guy Lanston is thriving in the five-eighth position vacated by Brock Foggo (Cudgen), while the likes of Hensby, Daniel Ross, Luke Campbell, Jordan-Lee Simi, new players Troy Canning and Joel Christie, and Cody Hart - who transitioned up from reserve grade - are making an impact.

"Guy attracts attention and it's been a really good move for us,” Sattler said.

"Troy has got a lot of will at the back. He provides us with another level with kick returns which gets us on the front foot very quickly.

"Cody has been playing on the wing and he can easily shift back to the full-back role to create some urgency, while Jordan is huge, he's a semi-trailer and Joel has really come on.”

Sattler believes the club's synergy reflects the approach Raiders took to recruiting and retention; creating an environment where players play for each other and the jumper, and not for money.

"We've attracted quality players who want to play with us as they're not employees, they're on an even playing field which is an important lesson for under-18s coming through,” Sattler said.

"At training we have 70 blokes there and when you don't pay players, it really resonates.

"If you're playing well at reserve and under-18 grade there could be a sport for you. Everyone is out there on the track trying to prove themselves.”

That feeling of unity has extended off-field for the Raiders, who've incorporated women's rugby into their 2017 program with the Raiderettes.

Sattler, who also coaches the Raiderettes, said the injection of the women's sport had been a real positive.

"They're a big part of the club and it's important that they feel they're a part of the club too,” he said.

"They attract a whole lot of people who wouldn't normally come. It's a really good addition this year and it's something I think will remain long term.”

Raiderettes Shontelle Raymond, Nakia Togo and Carly White have all been selected in the NRRRL's league tag representative side.

Tweed Coast takes on Byron Bay at Les Burger Field at 2.45pm on Sunday. The match will be preceded by a Raiderettes trial at 11am and under-18s and reserves clashes.

