HITS: Indie pop singer- songwriter Emma Louise.
Emma Louise brings home Lilac Everything

31st Aug 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 1st Sep 2019 9:49 AM
ONE hundred million streams, two Top 20 ARIA albums and multi-platinum sales: Byron Bay singer Emma Louise will bring her Lilac Everything Tour to Australian fans.

These special headline shows will be the very first time fans of the Wish You Well singer will be able to hear Emma's critically acclaimed latest album, Lilac Everything, A Project by Emma Louise (out now through Liberation Records) live on stage, as well the finest moments from her back catalogue.

"I am so looking forward to touring Lilac Everything. This is my favourite album to date. The making of it was so magical and I know the live performance will be too," she said.

Lilac Everything is her most ambitious work to date - a record which saw the singer pitch down her unique, instantly recognisable vocals across the entire 10 tracks of the album.

Nowadays splitting her time between Byron Bay and Los Angeles, the Cairns-born artist previous album vs Head vs Heart (April 2013) and Supercry (July 2016), have reached the ARIA Albums Chart top 15.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 2013 she was nominated for Best Female Artist.

Brisbane songwriter Emerson Snowe plus Cairns songwriter Greta Stanley will join Emma on her national tour.

