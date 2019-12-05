Menu
Emma and Dave's Instagram announcement.
Celebrity

Emma Stone’s sweet engagement announcement

by Bella Fowler
5th Dec 2019 1:51 PM

ACTRESS Emma Stone is engaged to her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live segment producer David McCary.

McCary posted a pic of the two - with Stone wearing her new ring - on Instagram today.

The low-key couple were first linked in October 2017, and have made sporadic public appearances since then, including the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, an NBA game and the Met Gala afterparty.

 

💕

Speaking with Elle magazine last year, the 31-year-old star discussed her changing interest in marriage and motherhood.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids'," she told the magazine.

"And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

 

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been linked since 2017. Picture: Getty.
Stone was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring in April, but this is the first the couple have confirmed they're set to tie the knot.

Posting to Instagram, McCary, 34, shared a photo of the two grinning, simply captioning the snap with love heart emojis.

McCary, 34, a writer and segment director on Saturday Night Live, met Stone, 31, over two years ago, when she hosted SNL.

 

Stone and McCary earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Before McCary, the La La Land actress dated Andrew Garfield from 2011 - 2015, after meeting on the 2011 set of The Amazing Spider-Man, where they played onscreen couple Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy.

Prior to Garfield, the actress dated Kieran Culkin, the younger brother of Macaulay Culkin, and was previously linked to singer Teddy Geiger.

