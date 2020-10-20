Menu
Theresa Mitchell claimed silver in the community choice award at the AusMumpreneur awards.
Emotinal win for woman fighting against homelessness

Adam Daunt
20th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERESA MITCHELL was recognised for her efforts in combating homelessness at the AusMumprenuer awards.

Ms Mitchell, founder of Agape Outreach, won the Community Choice Award runner up award at the recent awards.

The Tweed resident said that this achievement had been a long time aim for her and would be valuable recognition for her organisation.

"I have been attempting to get noticed in these awards for five years, being a nationally run awards the recognition and exposure for Agapes cause of working with the homeless was a goal and I am so excited to have finally been recognised in one of the categories.

"The extremely high level of achievement within all the AusMumpreneur finalists and the incredibly hard year that so many people have faced makes it so emotional and humbling to be recognised at this time."

Tweed proved a popular area for AusMumpreneurs with other Tweed residents Louise Duke and Jordana Edwards claiming awards and Joey Juarez nominated for AusMumpreneur of the year.

>>> SEE MORE: TWEED MUMS SHINE IN STATE AWARDS

Ms Mitchell said she admired all the other entrants who had overcome obstacles on the path to becoming successful, strong business woman.

"These awards are all about recognising the growing number of mums who are achieving outstanding business success while balancing motherhood," Ms Mitchell said.

"I was blown away by the courage, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of the award winners and I know that they will provide great inspiration for other women considering starting their own business."

The Women's Business School co-founder Katy Garner said the award was a recognition of the 'outstanding' business Ms Mitchell had developed in 10 years.

"We are delighted that Theresa Mitchell has been acknowledged with this award, she has created an outstanding business and is an inspirational role model and ambassador for mums in business everywhere. We wish her and all our amazing AusMumpreneur Award winners every success."

