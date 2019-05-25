Emotional Kangaroos coach farewells players after win

Coach Brad Scott with an emotional Scott Thompson after the Roos' win on Saturday over the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP

Coach Brad Scott with an emotional Scott Thompson after the Roos' win on Saturday over the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP

NORTH Melbourne's Brad Scott was left on the brink of tears, farewelling the players and fans as he left Marvel Stadium as coach for the final time.

The news Scott's departure was a shock to the playing group. He is set to announce on Sunday that he will leave the club after 10 years, but wasn't expecting media reports to emerge on Friday.

But the players responded brilliantly, lifting to record a 25-point upset win over the Western Bulldogs, and the emotion was obvious after the game.

Players sought out Scott for hugs on the ground before offering to carry him off on their shoulders - a move he wasn't keen on. He instead walked off with the group, waving to the cheer squad and other fans.

He travelled down the race with the group before the team waited for five minutes so his family could be in the rooms when they sung the club song.

"It was a bit of a shock when I rocked up today," Kangaroos veteran Ben Cunnington said post-game.

"This one was for Scotty. He's given us 10 years of his service and he's backed us the whole time, so this one was definitely for him.

"I was numb, I didn't know what was going on.

"My emotions were pretty high. But the boys stuck together and we've got the job done."

Scott's final game at North Melbourne brought with it one bizarre final moment - and it popped up again in the post-match press conference.

When he headed towards his final three-quarter-time huddle as North Melbourne coach, he let the emotion of the moment spill over one last time - taking the opportunity to literally clip one of his biggest critics on the way through.

On his way to the huddle, Scott made a beeline for dual premiership Kangaroo David King - shaping up for a hip-and-shoulder and brushing past him, directing some choice language towards the Fox Footy presenter on his way through.