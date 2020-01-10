Emotions spill over at Magic Millions barrier draw

THE Magic Millions barrier draw was a mix of expletive-laden reactions and scenes of jubilation from Gold Coast connections.

On the foreshore of Surfers Paradise, the race-shaping barrier draw for Saturday’s $2 million 2YO Classic provided the annual scene of highs and lows for those hoping to win the prestigious race.

Part-owner Nathan Daniels drew barrier 12 for Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn, who let out a four-letter response, while father-son training partners Toby and Trent Edmonds were at the other end of the spectrum, celebrating a perfect starting position, alley seven, for Wisdom Of Water.

Trent Edmonds and Toby Edmonds check the sales guide at the Magic Millions complex at Bundall. Picture Glenn Hampson

“That is perfect,” Trent Edmonds said after Stuart Boman, the representative for Chinese owner Zhiqiang An, drew the starting position that will come down to three if emergency Poupee doesn’t run.

The Edmonds stable will also have Smart ‘N’ Sexy jump from 16, in from 20 after emergencies, while The Drinks Cart, the third emergency, drew 16, while Scout will likely jump from 11 after drawing 16 in the 3YO Guineas.

“Smart ‘N’ Sexy gets back anyway so hopefully we can ride her steady and the speed is strong so she can hit the line hard,” Edmonds said.

“I think The Drinks Card would race well. I was happy with his run (third at the Gold Coast) last week.

Trainer Matt Dunn at the Magic Millions complex looking for the next big thing. Picture Glenn Hampson

Dunn was in the crowd when he witnessed the chances of Lady Banff slim but hasn’t lost hope the filly can get the job done.

“Regardless of where she drew we were going to go forward,” Dunn said.

“All it means is she will have to work a bit harder. She is quick so she has plenty of speed. If she drew out there and she was a midfielder it would be a lot more damaging but she is an on-pacer.”

Helping Dunn’s cause is the fact he rates this year’s field as the most open Classic he has ever seen.

“There is nothing in there that really stands out. You can make a case for eight or nine horses,” Dunn said.

