Employee arrested after thousands stolen from Mur'bah store

A FORMER store manager who allegedly stole more than $20,000 in cash from her workplace in Murwillumbah has been released on conditional bail.

Tweed Police said a 46-year-old woman from Dulguigan was charged with stealing more than $15,000 in property as a clerk/servant from her South Murwillumbah employer.

Police will allege that while employed as the store manager, the woman made 43 separate transactions totalling $24,000 into her personal bank account over 18 months.

The woman was arrested and charged on August 23 and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on September 10.