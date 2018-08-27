Menu
A woman has been released on bail following the theft of more than $20,000 from the store she was working at.
Employee arrested after thousands stolen from Mur'bah store

Rick Koenig
by
27th Aug 2018 10:19 AM

A FORMER store manager who allegedly stole more than $20,000 in cash from her workplace in Murwillumbah has been released on conditional bail.

Tweed Police said a 46-year-old woman from Dulguigan was charged with stealing more than $15,000 in property as a clerk/servant from her South Murwillumbah employer.

Police will allege that while employed as the store manager, the woman made 43 separate transactions totalling $24,000 into her personal bank account over 18 months.

The woman was arrested and charged on August 23 and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on September 10.

Tweed Daily News

