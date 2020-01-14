Employee holds down alleged thief until police arrive

It is alleged a 45-year-old man was seen on CCTV cameras in a Greenway Dr, Tweed Heads store putting items down his pants on January 7. Photo: Trevor Veale.

AN employee has held down an alleged thief in his Tweed Heads store until police arrived.

The employee stopped the man and asked him about the items.

It is alleged, the man became aggressive and tried to hit the employee in the head with a metal bottle.

The employee held the man down until police arrived, who searched his bag and allegedly found stolen property.

He was arrested charged with shoplifting and assault charges.

He will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on February 3.