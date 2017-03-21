Employers needed to help students learn on the job

THE employment opportunities for Tweed students are heating up but they still need some help to reach their goals.

Work placement agency Connect Northern Rivers is searching for employers wanting provide work placement opportunities for students undertaking vocational courses at both schools and TAFE.

Connect Northern Rivers project manager Kate Fewtrell said she hoped employers would step up to help the next generation of workers find their feet in their chosen industry.

"It's one of their course requirements to go out into the community into a quality workplace,” Ms Fewtrell said. "They get to practise what they're learning at school and it allows them to see whether they want to pursue it as a career,”

Tweed South Sports Club head chef Marc Tuddenham has hosted students in his kitchen for 10 years and said it was a great opportunity to help teach them important skills they might not necessarily learn in the classroom.

"It gives kids an insight into what hospitality is like and what being a chef is like,” Mr Tuddenham said.

FAST FACTS

For more information about becoming a host employer, contact

(07) 55 369 033

www.connectnr.com/structured-workplace-learning.php