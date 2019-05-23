Encouraged to use their footwork

Coaching staff of the Tweed Seagulls women's side are encouraging them to use their skills and their footwork against larger opposition.

Coaching staff of the Tweed Seagulls women's side are encouraging them to use their skills and their footwork against larger opposition. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Speed, flair and footwork is what the coaching staff of the Tweed Seagulls are encouraging more of from their team.

The Seagulls are coming off a tough loss to Brothers Ipswich last time out, but coach Kelvin Wright said there was a lot about the performance which gave him confidence.

The Seagulls are back at home this week for their round seven clash in the SEQ Division One competition against the Souths Logan Magpies.

Wright said his side is small than most other teams in the competition, and he wants them to use that to their advantage this weekend.

"We look for a lot of off the ball movement and we encourage a lot of support around the ball carrier,” Wright said.

"We shift the ball a little more than other teams and it is a strength of ours.

"I encourage them to use their footwork and their skills and the players are embracing that because they enjoy playing that style of game.”

Despite being beaten by Brothers Ipswich, Wright said it was one of their best performances of the year.

Coupled with their win over the Burleigh Bears, Wright said he believes there is a lot to build on. "We have been really happy with our last two performances, we just need to cut out the errors coming out of our own end,” he said.

The Seagulls and Magpies will kick-off this afternoon from 3pm at Piggabeen.