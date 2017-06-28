End of an era for Meals on Wheels in Tweed

THANKS FOR THE SERVICE: Neville Lesina, Twin Towns Meals on Wheels president, announces the service is closing. Kingscliff Meals on Wheels remains open and is able to expand to cater for clients of the closed service.

TWIN Towns Meals on Wheels will close its doors at the end of this month after serving more than one million meals to locals over the past 45 years.

Neville Lesina, Twin Towns Meals on Wheels' president since 2008, said the group's numbers had declined from the hundreds it helped in its heyday to just a few in 2017.

But the community-minded man insisted the memories and camaraderie will never be lost to those who had given to the service over the years.

"We've been going since 1972,” he said.

"I've been there over 30 years; started delivering and then I became vice-president and head controller and then I became president in 2008 because no one else wanted to take it on, believe it or not.

"I've enjoyed the role because it's helping people in the community and I'm community-minded.

"My wife and I are both the same and are involved with these sorts of community groups. I've enjoyed it, it's better than sitting in a rocking chair.”

Judy Gittoes, a volunteer with the service of 40 years, said the closure would ring in the end of an era for the Tweed and suggested, more than meals, the volunteers offered those using the service company would be most missed.

"That was the main thing, just to call on someone every day and we always had the nicest people getting meals,” she said.

"The recipients have been wonderful, the helpers have been wonderful, everyone involved really.

"In the end it just became part of my life. I loved every minute of it because you meet nice people and it's just something you give to a community because you belong to a community.”

Despite the closure, Tweed residents continue to have access to Meals on Wheels Tweed, which is based at Kingscliff.

That service wanted to allay fears it was closing and encouraged people with questions to phone (02) 6674 2205.