End of an era for Tweed's iconic RSL memorial fountain

REMEMBRANCE: The RSL memorial fountain in Tweed Heads could be removed. Scott Powick

THE iconic RSL memorial fountain in Tweed Heads could be removed after years of disrepair has left Tweed Shire Council with no other option.

While the memorial fountain in Chris Cunningham Park at Jack Evans Boat Harbour has been turned off for many years because of damages to piping and its facade, over the weekend the water was turned back on ahead of Anzac Day.

But, Tweed Shire Council is looking to completely remove the much-loved fountain to make way for a more appropriate setting to honour the fallen.

Council's Recreation Services manager Stewart Brawley said council was considering removing the fountain and improve the park's amenities.

"We did up some concepts which proposed removing the fountain, creating an attractive entry to the cenotaph area and opening views and connections to the harbour,” Mr Brawley said.

"We will follow up with the RSL and see where they want to head with it.”

Tweed Heads Coolangatta sub-branch RSL president Joe Russell said regardless of the council decision, work is expected to begin on fixing the fountain after Anzac Day.

"At this stage, it's still not fixed, it's got a leak that needs to be fixed,” Mr Russell said.

"Once Anzac Day is out of the road, you'll see that it will be fixed and you'll see some movement in the park.”

While the costings of the repair work are still unknown, Mr Russell said he's not concerned about paying for the upgrades, despite confusion last year over whether it was up to council or the RSL to pay for the repair costs.

"It's quite an expensive job,” Mr Russell said.

"We've got grants from the New South Wales and Queensland Governments, the Tweed Shire Council and a few other things.”