Enduro debut before Hawaii return for Ironman

A COMPLETE health overhaul that took Pete Jacobs out of triathlon for a year now has him believing he can win a second world ironman title.

The 2012 Ironman world champion will headline the field at the Tweed Coast Enduro long course race on Saturday as he prepares to have another crack at reaching the sport’s premier event in Kona, Hawaii, this year.

Long course competitors will race through the northern NSW region on a course that features a 1.9km run, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run.

The Noosa resident disappeared from racing at the end of 2017 and has now opened up about his health battle and search for answers that would provide him with a better life and the greatest performances of his career at the age of 38.

Noosa triathlete Pete Jacobs. Picture: Supplied.

“I’ve improved my health but it’s taken many years to figure out the root cause of my health issues,” Jacobs said.

“I have reverse mitochondrial dysfunction. Your mitochondria is where everything is made and what gives you life.

“I’ve been dealing with an issue of fatigue since I was 15 but your body can get away with a lot more when it’s young.

“I took 2018 off racing completely. I was pushing through my many years with ups and downs but it wasn’t just about being competitive. It was about functioning well as a human being, a husband and person.”

Jacobs doesn’t consume any processed food, avoids blue light at night, even replacing blue bulbs with red ones and is in bed by 8pm each night to ensure he gets the rest he needs.

The result is a body doing things it has never been able to do.

“I’m healthier now than I have been for 20 years,” Jacobs said.

“I have done more running than I have done in my entire life and been able to average big kilometres for the last six weeks.”

Pete Jacobs, of Australia, celebrates his win in the Ironman World Championship triathlon Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Chris Stewart)

Jacobs will be joined at the event by his wife Jamielle Jacobs, who will be racing in the 35-39 age category over the half ironman distance.

Jacobs said he would start his season off at the Tweed Coast Enduro before shifting his attention to the Cairns Ironman where a spot at the world titles await should be do well.

Pete Jacobs, of Australia, kneels at the finish line after winning the Ironman World Championship triathlon Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Chris Stewart)

If he gets back to Kona Jacobs says he can challenge the likes of reigning champion and three-time winner Jan Frodeno.

“I’m trying to focus on the possibilities and the future still,” Jacobs said.

“I’m only going to go down that path if I think I’m in good enough shape for a podium finish. It’s too big of a trip and commitment to go if you’re not looking for the podium.”