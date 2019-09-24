Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Energy ministers will meet for the first time in almost a year
Energy ministers will meet for the first time in almost a year
Politics

Energy ministers to meet as emissions ease

by Paul Osborne
24th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says the 26 per cent emissions cut target for the energy sector will be met by 2022.

Mr Taylor revealed the figure in an invitation to state and territory energy ministers to the a COAG Energy Council meeting to be held in Perth on November 22.

It is the first such meeting since December 2018.

"This will be an important meeting to progress key priorities of accountability, transparency, and reliability of the grid," Mr Taylor said.

"Addressing these priorities together is fundamental to our continued efforts to bring down power prices and ensure long-term energy security for all Australians."

He said updated figures show the 26 per cent emissions reduction in the National Electricity Market would be reached by 2022.

But at the same time changes in the energy market had also led to "significant reliability challenges, unsustainable wholesale prices, and unforeseen cross-border impacts for some jurisdictions", he said.

Labor has been critical of the delay in convening the ministerial meeting, saying it was jeopardising the work of regulators and impeding investment in the energy sector.

coag energy council energy minister energy ministers power bills

Top Stories

    Do we go artificial or stick to the real thing?

    premium_icon Do we go artificial or stick to the real thing?

    Surfing Building a mechanical wave for the Olympic program of events in terms of scheduling and live coverage would have been a no-brainer

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime Police fined 80 cyclists over weekend for not wearing helmet

    Feros takes major technology award

    premium_icon Feros takes major technology award

    News Feros Care received the Excellence in Ageing Services Award last week by the Global...

    OPINION: You can't win the debate acting like children

    premium_icon OPINION: You can't win the debate acting like children

    Opinion If you want to be listened to by adults, you can’t act like a child