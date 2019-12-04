‘Engaged’ lovers’ courtroom split over alleged horror crime

AN 'ENGAGED' couple has been banned from contacting each other in the wake of the alleged bashing of a cabbie in Mt Sheridan.

The pair - Lui Samuel Richard Baragud, 22, of Earlville, and Kaylee Jean Anne Krzykalski, 22, of Bentley Park, have plastered their 'engaged' status on social media with photos to boot.

The couple were arrested on Friday night accused of bashing and robbing a taxi driver after evading a fare.

'Engaged' couple Lui Samuel Richard Baragud, 22, of Earlville, and Kaylee Jean Anne Krzykalski, 22, of Bentley Park.

Mr Baragud can expect no calls, texts or messages from his belle; Magistrate Catherine Benson has banned Ms Krzykalski from calling, texting or using social media to contact him as part of her bail conditions.

The Earlville man, who appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court before his co-accused, did not enter a plea to robbery in company, evading a taxi fare and other charges.

Steve McFarlane, defending, said Ms Krzykalski "was the instigator."

"The girlfriend has gone in and punched the taxi driver and stomped on him as well," Steve McFarlane, defending, said.

He told the court Ms Krzykalski ran from the cab at a Mr Sheridan address without paying, with the driver in hot pursuit.

Mr McFarlane said when the cabbie caught up and grabbed the alleged fare evader, her boyfriend allegedly surprised the driver and the pair traded blows.

"There were punches thrown from both sides," he said.

"The complainant got the worst of it."

“Surprised”: Lui Baragud

He alleged Mr Baragud was surprised when his girlfriend entered the fray.

With the driver unconscious, she was then allegedly filmed on CCTV robbing the cab.

Ms Krzykalski wept from the dock when she also appeared for fare evasion and robbery in company and did not enter a plea.

“Sorry”: Kaylee Krzykalski

"She repeatedly told me how sorry she was; it was a wake up call for her," Mr McFarlane, also defending Ms Krzykalski, said.

"She fell in with the wrong crowd."

"Her friends will now be chosen somewhat by her parents."

Magistrate Catherine Benson bailed Ms Krzykalski to live with her father at Bentley Park.

Ms Benson denied Mr Baragud bail as he had allegedly breached two suspended sentences.

The matter was adjourned for mention on January 8 2020.