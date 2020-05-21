Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

English teacher’s guide to Aussie slang revealed

21st May 2020 2:49 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM

 

Ever wondered what a lorry or an ABC store is? Well, an English teacher in the UK has taken to YouTube to share a useful guide revealing the differences between British, American and Australian slang.

Lucy Earl, a 25-year-old from Hertfordshire in southern England, released a guide to her four million YouTube subscribers on the various slang used in western countries, with the help of Australian and American bloggers.

"We may all speak the same language," she said, "but we speak with different accents and different vocabulary, so this video is perfect for improving your vocabulary.

"English isn't a strictly phonetic language. The way a word is written in English may not give you an indication at all as to how it's pronounced."

In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied
In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied

There's likely been many an Aussie tourist who visited a US store and asked for a pair of thongs, only to be met with a strange look and potentially two sets of women's underwear.

Or an American asking for a "comforter" - which Down Under is more commonly known as a "doona", and in England, is called a "duvet".

Our "gumboots" become "wellies" on a trip to the UK, or "rain boots" in America. And if you're after a bottle of wine while abroad, it's not the "bottle-o" you need - it's the British "off-licence" or an American "ABC store".

WHAT THESE WORDS MEAN IN THE US AND UK

Truck

UK: Lorry

US: Tractor trailer

Togs

UK: Swimming costume

US: Bathing suit

Doona

UK: Duvet

US: Comforter

Capsicums

UK: Peppers

US: Bell peppers

Bottle-O

UK: Off-licence

US: ABC store

Singlet

UK: Vest

US: Wife beater

Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied
Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

america australia britain editors picks education english language humour offbeat slang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Tweed jobs some of hardest hit by COVID-19 shutdown

        premium_icon Why Tweed jobs some of hardest hit by COVID-19 shutdown

        News The Tweed is predicted to be among the worst affected by the coronavirus downturn as researchers warn the border is a hurdle on the road to economic recovery.

        Unique new way to fight hardship in our region

        premium_icon Unique new way to fight hardship in our region

        News Inside the Salvos' new 'digital doorknock' to funds

        Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial

        premium_icon Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial

        Crime The man is accused of having sex with a child over five years

        ‘CATASTROPHIC’: Border closure killing business and tourism

        premium_icon ‘CATASTROPHIC’: Border closure killing business and tourism

        Health Border closure is “killing” small business and tourism