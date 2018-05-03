Enjoy a cuppa with a copper

FRIENDLY FACE: Tweed Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen invites community memberS to have a Coffee with a Cop next Tuesday at JuJu's Cafe in Murwillumbah.

FRIENDLY FACE: Tweed Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen invites community memberS to have a Coffee with a Cop next Tuesday at JuJu's Cafe in Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

RESIDENTS are invited to have a free cuppa with a cop next Tuesday where they can ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the police officers in their neighbourhood.

This year's Coffee with a Cop will be held in Murwillumbah and is about connecting local communities with the police that work in them.

Tweed Police Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said Coffee with a Cop began in the US and allowed the community to ask "all sorts of weird and wonderful things”.

"We usually get all sorts of different questions, from what crime is like in a particular area to you name it, we'll be more than happy to answer those questions and encourage people to come up and talk to us if they've got a problem or issues we can solve, or just have a general chat.”

Insp Cullen said it was important for police to meet with the public and get out in the community.

"It's important, we serve the community, we want to keep the community safe and it's very important to connect with the people we serve, to put a face to a name, it's very important.”