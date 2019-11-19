Enjoy relaxed nature of camping without the hassles

DOES the prospect of camping appeal to you but the effort of packing the car with gear, travelling to find a suitable spot and then having to set up your campsite take some of the appeal away?

Then Hideaway at Cabarita Beach may provide the perfect answer.

Located adjacent to a nature reserve and just a short walk to Cabarita Beach, Hideaway offers a glamping experience unique in the region being so close to the ocean.

It features canvas ‘bell tents’ decked out with king sized beds, plush furnishing, fans, (aircon available as an extra) lamps and Wi-Fi.

For total glamping indulgence, there’s a plush bell tent, slightly bigger and with a bar fridge and aircon.

There are event several larger six metre bell tents, ideal for families. All tents come complete with linen and bath towels - a far cry from sleeping bags and beach towels.

There are modern suite-style bathrooms you would expect to find in a up market hotel built into a shipping container, communal areas including a kitchen and BBQ facilities, a children’s playroom and pop-up bar and a communal fire pit.

All of this is contained within a secured perimeter and within walking distance to restaurants, shops, the hotel and the beach at Cabarita.

Murwillumbah businessman and owner Adam Smith and his wife Catherine bought the site which was formerly an old caravan park and wanted to create something special drawing on their childhood memories of camping.

“We can remember going camping as a family near the beach and the fun and sense of community which came with it as kids,” Adam said.

“However I also remember the hassle and time it took to set up and take down our camp site so we did some research in glamping.

“I have to confess I have a whole cupboard full of camping gear at home gathering dust so the prospect of going to a camp site where the tents are set up already, your beds are a major step up from camp stretchers and there are facilities within the tents plus having modern bathrooms available was very appealing.

“We also wanted to provide a communal aspect to the experience hence the common areas where other campers can get together and just unwind, relax and meet people while knowing their kids are in a safe and secure environment.

“The emphasis at Hideaway is to really ‘de-stress’, enjoy a holiday or break which is more natural then staying at a resort and where you can determine what you want to do.

“Here you can go the supermarket and buy what you need for a barbie, walk to the hotel for a counter meal or enjoy one of the finest restaurants in the region at Halcyon House - the choice is yours.”

The community fire pit is a great place to meet new friends, unwind at the end of the day and even roast a marshmellow or two. Picture: Bob Anthony

Being in a camping environment, Adam said it didn’t take guests long to get to know their neighbours and just enjoying simple things in life such as sharing a conversation and a drink or two around the fire at night.

“Whether if you want to soak up the beach, go on a day trip around the Tweed or just sit back in a canvas chair and read a book, being adjacent the nature reservet creates a relaxation factor you don’t find in resort and you certainly don’t engage with other guests as much as what you might do here,” he said.

Hideaway has just over 20 ‘bell tents’ with a perimeter fence and at night security to give you peace of mind.

And as the sun goes down, Hideaway lights up creating a festive atmosphere but as is the case with all good camp sites, the party lights go out around 10pm but the common areas provide ideal locations to catch up with new friends on the day’s events well into the night.

And for parents looking to break the TV dependence of their kids, there are no televisions in the tents and while there is Wi-Fi, the kids might find toasting marshmallows, looking for shooting stars or some of the low-tech lawn games just as entertaining.

Hideaway can even be booked, if available, for groups or gatherings.

As Adam Smith says, Hideaway offers camping without the hassles but with a level of comfort you’d expect from any quality resort.

And the added appeal is that you don’t have to go through the task of packing up when you decide to leave.

For more information on Hideaway, visit www.hideawaycabaritabeach.com.au

*The author was a guest of Hideaway