Enright keen to keep up a strong season

BIG START: Kobie Enright is eager to continue her momentum when the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro starts this week.
BIG START: Kobie Enright is eager to continue her momentum when the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro starts this week. Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW.

MORE than 20 countries are set to be represented in the water when the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro returns to the region this week.

Starting at Cabarita on Wednesday and running through to Sunday, the event is a World Surf League Qualifying Series 1000 comp- etition and will form the second of four stops on the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series.

Tweed surfer Kobie Enright, who will take to the surf for the five-day event, said she was keen to continue her momentum from recent competitions.

"I couldn't have asked for a much better start to 2018 than to win the Carve Pro (on January 21),” Enright said.

"With any luck I'll use this momentum to my advantage when the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro lands in my home region this week.

"The entire Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series is the perfect stepping stone into the year and I really want to use it as a pathway to qualify like so many others have done previously.”

Enright will surf alongside fellow Tweed locals Micah Margieson, Mitchell James, Alyssa Lock, Brittani Nicholl and Ashlee Spence at the event.

The series was launched in a bid to help Australian international surfers gain ranking points and prizemoney on the WSL Qualifying Series.

It works its way along the NSW coast and started with the Carve Pro in Maroubra Beach from January 18 and the Tweed Coast Pro will be followed by events at Boomerang Beach from February 7 and Avoca Beach from March 7.

This year's Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series is sponsored by the NSW Government's tourism agency, Destination NSW.

The events are also supported by Destination Tweed, Vissla, Randwick City Council, Central Coast Council, Great Lakes Council and Tourism, NBN, Toyota, Coastalwatch, World Surf League and Surfing NSW.

