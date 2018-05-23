Entrepreneur sets sights on Tweed Coast

HOT PROPERTY: Bruce Coulson, founder of Kool Kids childcare centres, is the developer behind The Commons at Casuarina. He also has plans for a new development at Cabarita.

GOLD COAST entrepreneur Bruce Coulson is setting his sights south of the border, with several projects underway in the Tweed and Byron shires.

Founder of childcare company Kool Kids, Mr Coulson is the developer behind the new multi-million dollar shopping strip at Casuarina and is so confident in the Tweed Coast, he has purchased a new site at Cabarita.

Other projects underway in northern NSW include a new childcare centre at Mullumbimby, which is due to start in July, as well as another big project in Byron Bay based on New York's Chelsea markets.

"We just see (the North Coast of NSW) as a massive growth corridor,” Mr Coulson said.

"When I moved here 20 years ago the place to go was Main Beach on the Gold Coast. And then very quickly, Main Beach became Broadbeach, Broadbeach became Nobbys, Nobbys became Burleigh and then Burleigh became over the border.

"There is so much activity going on with people relocating now and saying they are happy to drive to Robina or Southport from over the border and have a much better lifestyle for me and my children.

"I see Tweed in a business structure getting more powerful. I can see people saying I can live in Brunswick Heads and drive up to the Tweed and have the best of lifestyle and business all tied into the one thing.”

Foreseeing the future, Mr Coulson bought up land in the Tweed and held on to it until the time was right, before engaging architects to build The Commons - Casuarina's trendy new shopping village which is already proving a popular meeting hub, with the centre's eateries and coffee shop doing a roaring trade since opening just weeks ago.

The remaining tenants - a medical centre, dentist, offices, florist and others - are due to open by July.

"We strategically put together everybody that is in there now - there are lots of people who tried to get in that we knocked back,” he said.

"Whoever was going in there had to bring to the table traffic movement, meaning people in and out. Everyone of them brings a different element.”

Now he has set his sights on Cabarita, purchasing the vacant lot at the prominent roundabout junction of Tweed Coast Rd and Rosewood Ave.

There he plans to build an up-market, beach-style accommodation venue, complete with pool, and coffee shop.

"The society down there is a much more relaxed range of people,” he said.

"They have the beach at one side and are picking up land and homes for prices they wouldn't be able to get in Southport or Robina. People are there because it's not just about work but about lifestyle. It is very much a community down there.”

Other projects include a childcare centre in Mullumbimby starting in July and another big project in Byron Bay which will combine a childcare centre with shops that produce things, modelled on New York's Chelsea markets.

"I have a very big passion for Byron Bay so it is our vision in the next five years to be living in Byron Bay so that is where we will be most probably putting ourselves,” he said.