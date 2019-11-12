Entries for the 20th Kingscliff Triathlon close tomorrow

Courtney Gilfillan on her way to winning the 2019 Kingscliff Triathlon. Picture: Supplied.

FOR the 20th time, the streets of Kingscliff will be host to one of the Tweed’s more popular sporting events.

The Kingscliff Triathlon will be held Sunday, November 24.

Official entries close tomorrow, though organisers have announced they will accept late entries until the day before the event.

The field is expected to exceed 1500 athletes competing in Tempta, Intermediate, Sprint and Olympic distances, as well as 200 junior athletes ranging from age seven to 12 giving it a go in the kids’ races.

Growing from just over 400 entrants in its first year in 2010, to 1600 in its most recent March event, Kingscliff has quickly become one of the sport’s most loved triathlon destinations.

Event manager Kevin Pready said he was especially excited to see the recent increase in local junior athletes participating in the triathlon.

“With a protected swim and a flat cycle and ride, the kids’ triathlon is a great opportunity for kids in the Tweed to have a go at triathlon,” Pready said.

Accomodation is filling up across the region, with solid feedback from hotels and motels across the Tweed, according to organisers.

For more information and to register for the triathlon, go to the website, www.kingscliff triathlon.com.au.