Environmental Impact Statement submitted for new hospital

THE State Government has lodged an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the first stage of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital's planning application.

The EIS is the first of two State Significant Development planning submissions for the project and seeks an overall approval for the hospital concept and consent to start early work on the site.

Mr Provest said the EIS was a "significant milestone in the Tweed Valley Hospital planning process”.

"The public exhibition of the EIS is the community's opportunity to have their say on the design concept and early works for the new hospital and follows on from the extensive community engagement process run to date,” he said.

"The release of the EIS in two stages is a common approach for major projects and will enable delivery of the Tweed Valley Hospital on time, to meet the critical need for more health services in the region. This will be achieved by preparing the site for construction whilst the building design is being finalised.”

The site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen. Scott Powick

A second EIS application covering the detailed design, construction and commissioning of the hospital will follow the same process and is planned for submission in 2019 following determination of the Stage one application and completion of schematic design.

Following the lodgment of the stage one submission today, the Department of Planning and Environment will begin the process of advertising the dates for the public exhibition of the EIS and inviting community feedback.

The formal public exhibition period is expected to run until December 2018 and is the opportunity for the community to provide their feedback on the EIS.

Document details will be published on the project website at www.tweedvalleyhospital.nsw.gov.au.

Detailed briefing sessions have also been scheduled for members of the project's Community Reference Panel to be well informed and share information with their friends, family and colleagues.

"Already thousands of health professionals, consumers, staff and broader community members have helped shape the planning and design of this brand-new hospital, and we are committed to continuing that conversation all the way through the delivery process,” Mr Provest said.

"When construction is fully underway, the Tweed Valley Hospital is expected to deliver around 770 full-time equivalent jobs per construction year and additional clinical and health support roles at the hospital when it opens.

"It is anticipated that the hospital will generate $425 million in total value added for the region once it is completed.

"This is a significant investment by the NSW Government in the future of our region.”

Mr Provest said the submission of the EIS follows extensive consultation to date with the community and other stakeholders including more than 28 pop-up sessions, eight project drop-in sessions, an online survey, two community forums, Community Reference Panel meetings, regular briefings and almost 10,000 people visiting the project website.

More than 1,000 staff and health experts have been engaged through regular staff forums, project user group meetings and other workshops.