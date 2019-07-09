Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

EPA investigate Vic recycling plant fire

by Caroline Schelle and Zena Chamas
9th Jul 2019 10:20 AM

ENVIRONMENT watchdog officials will be at the site of a west Melbourne plastic recycling plant for days, after a blaze forced workers to evacuate.

Emergency crews were called to the Laverton North SKM plant on Monday evening and found a "deep-seated fire" in a machine that was surrounded by tonnes of waste.

Environment Protection Authority officials, who are investigating the matter, believe the fire involved a conveyor belt.

"Officials will be there regularly over the next couple of days," an EPA spokesman told AAP on Tuesday.

The EPA is investigating the matter. Meanwhile, firefighters handed back the site to its owners, allowing it to resume operations.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, with a rescue unit and two aerial units.

It took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, with the machine involved "surrounded by baled waste".

The EPA issued SKM a remedial notice to stop accepting recycling waste at its Laverton North plant in February due to fire risk, but the firm was allowed to resume accepting the waste after meeting conditions of the notice a month later.

More Stories

epa fire laverton north skm plant recycling plant fire

Top Stories

    How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

    premium_icon How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

    Council News TWEED Shire Council's legal advice in relation to the Tweed Valley Hospital Project has been made available to the public

    ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    premium_icon ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    Offbeat A split second decision has seen two women inked for life

    Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    premium_icon Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    Rugby League Seagulls and airport agree to new deal.

    Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    premium_icon Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    Crime Northern Rivers man shocked to learn of his own behaviour