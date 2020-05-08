Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast kayaker battled a large marlin for more than an hour after it hooked onto his fishing rod and towed him 3km. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
A Sunshine Coast kayaker battled a large marlin for more than an hour after it hooked onto his fishing rod and towed him 3km. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
Fishing

Epic battle between huge marlin and Coast kayaker

Ashley Carter
8th May 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KAYAKER has shared his incredible battle with a large marlin, which towed him 3km when it hooked onto his fishing line in Sunshine Coast waters.

Daniele Giannatempo captured the moment his friend, Alan, hooked onto a marlin at Sunshine Beach last week.

Mr Giannatempo said the "fight" lasted an hour and a half and ended 3km away from where the marlin first hooked on to the line.

The lengthy battle finally ended when the marlin jumped out of the ocean, giving the fisherman the perfect opportunity to pull the line away.

The battle between the marlin and the kayaker lasted for an hour and a half at Sunshine Beach. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
The battle between the marlin and the kayaker lasted for an hour and a half at Sunshine Beach. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo

Mr Giannatempo shared the footage to his popular YouTube channel Good Times and Tight Lines, and it's been viewed more than 2000 times since it was uploaded on Saturday.

Community Newsletter SignUp
fishing good times and tight lines kayaking offbeat sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Mothers Day Coronavirus restrictions mean children won’t be bringing home handmade gifts from school

        • 8th May 2020 4:14 PM
        VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

        premium_icon VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

        News A 35-year-old Victorian man is assisting police

        • 8th May 2020 3:19 PM
        ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        premium_icon ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        Business Chef’s company get the green light to open a new business.

        • 8th May 2020 3:25 PM
        • 1 Uncle
        Man allegedly tries to flee police in car with no tyres

        premium_icon Man allegedly tries to flee police in car with no tyres

        News The Astra struck a road sign on Letita Rd at Fingal Head