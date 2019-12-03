‘Epic’ Survivor promo drops to thrilled fans
Channel 10 has unveiled the first full-length promo for next year's hotly-anticipated Survivor: All Stars, and fans are beside themselves with excitement.
Set to air early next year, the hugely popular reality show will feature a handful of fan favourites battling it out for Sole Survivor, with three new stars announced today.
Olympic swimming legend and Season 3 winner Shane Gould, who at 63 was the oldest contestant to ever win Australian Survivor, will join the 2020 cast.
Joining her will be her former tribe mate and Olympic freestyle skier, Lydia Lassila, who was touted as one of the game's biggest threats in season 3.
And the final face announced today was season 4 "villain" 'Dirty' Harry, who made the final three this year after his epic take down of 'The Godmother', Janine Allis.
View this post on Instagram
#notamemepost What a crazy ride it has been?! I finally got to live my life long dream of playing on Australian Survivor! As for the game itself I ticked a ton of things off my Survivor bucket list. I found and played two idols, orchestrated a massive move resulting in the wacking of my nemesis "The Godmother", being part of the challenge that made Australian Survivor history, winning immunity and finally making top three. It was a privilege to play with everyone and an honor to make it to final 3 with @_piamiranda and @baden.gilbert . I can happily say this has been one of the best experiences of my life! Finally a huge thank you to @survivorau for this incredible ride and love to my family, friends and all those supporters that believed in the #icecreamman .
Previously announced Australian Survivors back for redemption include Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from Season 1, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2, Mat from Season 3 and David from this year's Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders.
To say fans Twitter are looking forward to the new season would be an understatement, with many commenting that the biggest shock return was previous winner Gould.
OMFG THIS IS BEAUTIFUL!!!!— Dylan Conrad (@TheDylanConrad) December 3, 2019
AAAAAHHHHHHH
BEST 👏 AD 👏 EVER— Shannon Grixti (@shancake_) December 3, 2019
IM SO EXCITED FOR IT— jules ◟̽◞̽ (@louthecupcake) December 3, 2019
Was not expecting shane Gould to be back .I can’t wait— D (@kittycatdani1) December 3, 2019
SHANE GOULD STRIKES AGAIN?! What a boss— millhouse (@lightastrike) December 3, 2019
Australian Survivor: All Stars will air early 2020 on Network Ten.