Vote for your favourite coffee shop as short-listed by the Tweed community.
News

ESPRESSO YOURSELF: Vote for the Tweed’s best coffee

Jessica Lamb
9th Jun 2020 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
COFFEE fiends have the chance to vote for the region's tastiest brew.

As part of the Daily's 2020 Best of the Tweed series, we want to know who serves the best coffee in town.

The Daily's Facebook page lit up with more than 150 nominations after we called for readers to nominate their favourite coffee shop.

We have found the top 13 based on your recommendations, and placed them in poll below.

Readers have until 4pm on Sunday to vote for their favourite.

It's up to you to decide.

Here are the top 13 coffee shops in the Tweed, as voted by you.

Vote to crown Tweed’s favourite coffee brew

