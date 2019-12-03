Essendon peptide figure Stephen Dank charged by police

DISGRACED sports scientist Stephen Dank has been slapped with several charged by Northern Territory Police in relation to his employment at a Darwin health clinic.

The man ASADA identified at the centre of the Essendon and Cronulla supplement scandals - which resulted in more than 50 professional footballers accepting playing bans - will face court in Darwin on Wednesday.

Northern Territory Police released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to announce Dank had been charged with multiple fraud offences as well as recklessly endangering serious harm and causing serious harm.

"The man has been summoned to appear at the Darwin Local Court on Wednesday, 18 December, 2019," the police statement claimed.

"As the matter is before court no further information can be provided."

The NT News reports the offences relate to Dank's employment at Darwin's Ageless Health Clinic NT in 2017.

Essendon players caught up in the infamous peptide saga are reportedly still considering further action to clear their names, arguing there has never been proof the 34 banned players were injected with the thymosin beta-4 substance.

WADA successfully overturned an original ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which resulted in the 34 Essendon players receiving 12-month suspensions from the AFL.

Stephen Dank.

AFL agent Peter Jess has told the NT News the latest charges against Dank could have ramifications for any future legal action taken by the banned Bombers.

"It raises obvious concerns from my point of view," Mr Jess said.

"Were there any other supplements/drugs that were given?

"I don't think there's any possibility he injected them with thyamosin beta-4. It wasn't in the country."

It is another hit for Dank who was in 2017 issued with a bankruptcy order by the Federal Court after failing to turn up to a hearing.

The bankruptcy proceedings were started by the Bendigo Bank, which reportedly sought to recover $100,000 Dank had borrowed and invested in a timber company that collapsed three years later.

Dank was found guilty of multiple counts of trafficking, possessing and attempting to administer banned substances by an AFL tribunal and handed a life ban from the sport as a result. The NRL has also issued Dank with a lifetime ban.

In 2016, Dank's Melbourne home came under fire in a reported organised shooting.

He was treated in hospital for a superficial graze to his forehead following the shooting and was released the same day.