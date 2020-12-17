Menu
Floodwaters were rising in Kunghur, in the Tweed Shire, on Wednesday. Picture: Jenny Leunig
News

‘Essential use only’: Village asked to limit water use

Liana Boss
17th Dec 2020 3:15 PM

UKI residents have been asked to minimise their water consumption as flood impacts continue to have a flow-on effect on the village's water supply.

Tweed Shire Council is continuing to tanker drinking water supplies to the village.

The Uki Water Treatment Plant is not producing drinking water as the raw water quality in the Tweed River is poor due to too much dirt and debris following further heavy rain.

The council has been prepared to bring the facility back online.

But this cannot be done yet.

Floodwater inundated some of the facility's equipment on Monday night, cutting power to the pumps that draw raw water from the river into the plant for treatment.

While the power had been restored and the raw water quality had improved, the latest burst of heavy rain last night again inundated equipment, cutting power to the raw water pumps and bringing a further flood of dirty and debris-filled water.

Power has once again been restored, but the plant will not be brought back into operation until the raw water quality improves so it can be treated to the standards required under the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

"We ask all Uki residents to minimise their water consumption to essential use only until we can restore the local supply and stop tankering water," the council's manager of water and wastewater operations Brie Jowett said.

Uki's reticulated water supply is being supplied from the Bray Park Water Treatment Plant and is safe to drink.

The council meanwhile lifted Level 2 water restrictions in Tyalgum today as the raw water quality at the weir improved enough that the local water treatment plant could be brought back online.

