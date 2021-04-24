Menu
EU leaders European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit to discuss various issues after complaints that videoconferences were slow and inefficient
Politics

EU calls May 25 summit on virus, climate and Russia

24th Apr 2021 7:35 AM

European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit in Brussels on May 25 to discuss the coronavirus crisis, the battle against climate change and tensions with Russia, a spokesman said.

Several recent EU gatherings have been held by videoconference as a Covid-19 safety measure, but a spokesman for European Council president Charles Michel said next month's summit would be in person.

Next month's summit was called just as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that, after a slow start, the bloc's coronavirus vaccine programme is getting up to speed.

The leaders will also address climate change after agreement between the Commission, MEPs and national leaders on binding legislation or emissions cutting targets.

The Czech Republic has expelled several Russian diplomats in response and some fellow EU members have followed suit in solidarity -- but the response has not been coordinated across the bloc.    

coronavirus european union russia

