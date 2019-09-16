Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This is where we'll feel the conflict.
This is where we'll feel the conflict. Danielle Lowe
Politics

EU concerned over Saudi oil attack

16th Sep 2019 3:16 AM

The attack on two Saudi oil facilities threatens security and undermines efforts to reduce tensions in the region, the European Union says, while stressing the need to clearly establish who was behind the incident.

"Yesterday's attack by drones on two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia poses a real threat to regional security," an EU foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement, expressing sympathy to the Saudi authorities and people.

"At a time when tensions in the region are running high, this attack undermines ongoing work at de-escalation and dialogue," the statement says.

"It is important to clearly establish the facts and determine responsibility for this deplorable attack," the spokesperson said, calling for "maximum restraint and de-escalation."

More Stories

Show More
eropean union gulf conflict oil prices proxy war saudi oil attack

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    News MEMBERS of the public desperately tried to resuscitate the 24-year-old, but he died at the scene.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Trio accused of kidnapping and setting fire to man

    premium_icon Trio accused of kidnapping and setting fire to man

    Crime A man was allegedly set alight and left on the side of a rural road

    INSIDE STORY: Meet the real Machine Gun Preacher

    premium_icon INSIDE STORY: Meet the real Machine Gun Preacher

    Lifestyle “Our feeding program is about 13,000 meals a day..."