Schoolmates on trip of a lifetime missing, feared dead

Emergency services have been searching for the young men since Monday. Picture: Nathan Edwards

TWO European schoolmates on the trip of a lifetime are missing, feared dead at a Port Macquarie beach.

Clothes belonging to English backpacker Hugo Palmer and his friend, French national Erwan Ferrieux, both aged 20, were found by walkers on Shelly Beach on Monday morning.

The Holden station wagon they were driving up the coast remained in the car park with their phones and wallets inside.

A massive search by SES crews and water police took place yesterday and was set to continue today.

Erwan Ferrieux and Hugo Palmer (right), both 20, went missing while swimming at Shelley Beach on Monday. Picture: Instagram

The pair who attended the Sackville School in southern England together had posted on social media at their overwhelming excitement.

"The day is finally here that I'll be travelling to the other side of the world," Mr Palmer wrote on social media has he hugged a family member goodbye.

One resident said they saw the towels and gear on the sand late on Sunday afternoon, raising questions about when the pair arrived at the beach.

"There was no sight of them anywhere then," he wrote on social media.

Onlookers watch as emergency services conduct a search for the friends. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Jet skis and drones were assisting the search yesterday and dye had been placed in the water to see the currents.

Police divers were also travelling to the scene last night.

Erwan Ferrieux and Hugo Palmer went to school together in England. Picture: Instagram