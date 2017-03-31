28°
Evacuation centres remain open as flooding continues

Aisling Brennan
| 31st Mar 2017 5:03 PM
Flood waters at Oxley Cove, Banora Point as SES urges residents to stay cautious.
Flood waters at Oxley Cove, Banora Point as SES urges residents to stay cautious.

UP TO 300 people sought shelter at four evacuation centres across the Tweed following emergency services issued flood warnings last night.

As the Tweed prepares for another night ahead of major flooding, a fifth evacuation centre was opened at 3pm today at the Bilambil Public School, following a flood advice order about Banora Point and Seagulls Estate was issued by SES this afternoon.

Flood waters at Oxley Cove, Banora Point as SES urges residents to stay cautious.
Flood waters at Oxley Cove, Banora Point as SES urges residents to stay cautious.

Family and Community Services Northern NSW executive district director Susan Priivaldsaid the evacuation centres at the Kingscliff TAFE, Banora Point High School and Murwillumbah's Sacred Heart Church and Mount St Patrick's School will also remain open.

"People can register and if we can accommodate them in motels we do, otherwise they sleep at the evacuation centres,” she said, coordinating evacuation centres across the Northern Rivers from Ballina headquarters.

Ms Priivald said the evacuation centres provided assistance to about 300 people and accommodated 130 people in motels.

"We tend to put people in such stressful situations in accommodation so people can at least lie down and have a shower,” Ms Priivald said.

The evacuation centre at Kingscliff TAFE.
The evacuation centre at Kingscliff TAFE.

"We prioritise people who are frail or unwell or with children but accommodation is limited. There's some motels we use normally but we can't access all of them. One motel owner said they have had water lapping at her driveway so we chose not to use that motel.”

Emotions were mixed as young and old tried to sleep through the night after fleeing their homes due to flooding.

"Evacuation centres can be quite buoyant,” Ms Priivald said.

"People would bond in evacuation centres with other people they've never met because they're sharing those similar circumstances and it's before the devastation hits the people who have no idea if their home has been inundated.”

Anna and Chase, 7, who evacuated from Chinderah.
Anna and Chase, 7, who evacuated from Chinderah.

Ms Priivald said people have tried their best to stay strong but it's not knowing what's going on with their homes that really causes people to stress.

"Some people are highly anxious and want to know what they're going to go home to, some are incredibly grateful to the service provided and others have come in who are very unwell or with no medications. We had a man today who didn't bring his insulin or his heart medication,” she said.

"We've ended up with dogs and cats as people bring them in, so we've had to keep them apart.

"Some kids are getting incredibly restless as there is no equipment to play with and that makes parents become very stressed.”

Ms Priivald said she wanted to thank the Tweed community for their tireless assistance during this time, especially those who have volunteered food and time.

"There's been some significant issues about getting food through, especially in Murwillumbah,” she said.

"We've been attempting to get the local Coles opened and other local supermarkets so people can access food.

"One of the bakery owners in Murwillumbah needed to close the store but before they left they brought all their left-over food to the closest evacuation centre.

"There's been a lot of generosity not only in people's time, volunteering and partnered organisations but from local businesses.”

Ms Priivald said it was important for people to remain safe during this time and if possible seek refuge with friends and family.

"We'd like to stress that people should be going to family and friends as that is the first preferred option if evacuation orders are issued,” she said.

"Otherwise we encourage people to evacuate to the closest evacuation centre.”



