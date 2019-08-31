Menu
Evacuations as sewage floods into 100 homes

by Jack Morphet
31st Aug 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WESTERN Sydney residents have been forced out of their homes after a burst water main sent a deluge of sewage into a residential street.

Emergency services were called out to Bringelly Road at Kingswood around 8am on Saturday following reports the water main had burst.

Emergency workers evacuate a family from home. Picture: TNV
Emergency workers evacuate a family from home. Picture: TNV

 

Chaos.... The scene in Bringelly Rd, Kingswood today. Picture Sam Ruttyn.
Chaos.... The scene in Bringelly Rd, Kingswood today. Picture Sam Ruttyn.


Fire and Rescue NSW crews have evacuated 60 people, including children and the disabled, in danger of flooding.

More than a million litres of floodwater has already spewed from the broken main and flushed into the sewerage pipes.

The floodwater mixed with sewage is "quite harmful" and people are being warned to stay away.

SES workers sandbag the area. Picture Sam Ruttyn.
SES workers sandbag the area. Picture Sam Ruttyn.


Hazmat crews are on scene monitoring the gases being produced by the sewage.

"One of the problems with a major break in a main of this size is if it's shut down too fast, that'll cause pressure to build in pipes in other locations, so it's got to be done very slowly so there's no worsening of the situation," Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Kernin Lambert said.

"Although at the moment we have a lot of water escaping from the break, our main concern is the safety of the occupants and right now everyone is safe."

Residents flee a unit block in Bringelly Road. Picture: TNV
Residents flee a unit block in Bringelly Road. Picture: TNV
More than a million litres of floodwater spewed from the broken main. Picture: Sky News Australia
More than a million litres of floodwater spewed from the broken main. Picture: Sky News Australia

