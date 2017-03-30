ROLLING COVERAGE: Flood evacuations across the Tweed

Tweed SES unit controller Kristine McDonald gives instructions to her crew as preparations continue for potential evacuations across the region.

WHAT WE KNOW

Evacuation order for South Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum

Evacuation warnings for Chinderah, Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff, Fingal and Bilambil

Moderate to major flooding forecast for the Tweed River

Rainfall of between 150-250mm expected in 24 hours

UPDATE 4pm: RESIDENTS of South Murwillumbah, Condong and Tumbulgum have been ordered to evacuate their homes with major flooding now expected for the Tweed River.

The NSW State Emergency Service has upgraded its evacuation warning to an order in those areas and is directing residents to evacuate immediately where safe transit exists and they are able to do so.

In a statement issued at 3.30pm, NSW SES Richmond Tweed region incident controller Andrew McPhee urged residents to go to family or friends or the SES evacuation centre in Murwillumbah.

"Do not delay your evacuation. Roads will be congested or closed," Mr McPhee said.

"You could become trapped and need rescue.

"Remaining in flooded areas is dangerous and may place your life at risk. Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements."

For those people who need assistance, an evacuation centre has been set up at Kings Sacred Heart (Catholic Hall) Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah.

Elsewhere in the shire, evacuation warnings have been issued for Fingal, Chinderah, Kingscliff, Bilambil and Tweed Heads South with the river expected to rise with the tide around midnight tonight.

The evacuations come after 400mm of rain was recorded in the Tweed River catchment area in the 24 hours to 4pm, with further rainfall expected overnight.

Bureau of Meteorology regional hydrology manager Justin Robinson said this incident flood was expected to exceed levels of the 2001 and 2008 floods.

"This is a pretty serious flooding and rainfall situation," Mr Robinson told ABC North Coast.

The BOM is warning of a major flood for the Tweed River, which is expected to peak at 5.3m, with further rainfall possible over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The BOM is predicting moderate flooding at Chinderah tonight with the high tide.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (1.30 m) around 7pm tonight, with the river level expected to rise to 1.9m later tonight with moderate flooding on the high tide.

UPDATE: 3pm: FLOOD evacuation warnings have been extended to more areas in the Tweed, with villages including Chinderah, Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff, Fingal Head and Bilambil now on the list.

This is in addition to evacuation warnings issued earlier to residents of South Murwillumbah, Condong and Tumbulgum.

The warnings have been made by NSW SES incident controller Andrew McPhee as a result of the flood levels predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Tweed River over the next 12 hours.

Tthe NSW SES recommends residents and occupants of those areas should prepare to evacuate prior to 7pm today.

Ares specifically affected: * Low lying caravan parks in Chinderah, Tweed Heads South and Kingscliff * Low lying properties in Fingal Head and Bilambil. Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required. Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. For people who need assistance an evacuation centre has been established at Kingscliff TAFE, Cudgen Road Kingscliff. As you prepare for evacuation you should: * Raise belongings by placing them on tables, beds and benches. Put electrical items on top. You may be able to place light weight items in the roof space. * Collect together medicines, personal and financial documents, mementos and photos * If possible, check to see if your neighbours need help. * Make arrangements for care of pets or other animals, or take your pets with you when you evacuate. * Take three days' supply of clothing, medicines and personal hygiene products. * If you are planning to go to the evacuation centre, take blankets/sleeping bags, pillows and sleeping mats. * Find out where to turn off the electricity and gas. * Continue to listen to a local radio station for updates. Never drive ride or walk through floodwater For emergency assistance telephone the NSW SES on 132 500. Web site: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

UPDATE 2.30pm: THE SES has received more than 460 calls for help from across the Northern Rivers, as rain continues to fall across the shire.

Minor flooding is already occurring on the Tweed River, with several major roads closed, including parts of Tweed Valley Way and Kyogle Rd.

Moderate to major flooding expected around the Murwillumbah, Condong and Tumbulgum areas later today as the tide begins to come in.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed region spokeswoman Janet Pettit said their hotline had received more than 460 calls for help already, while crews had been involved in up to 22 flood rescues.

"We are getting lots of calls for leaking and damaged roofs, sandbags, and we are up to 22 rescues now all in the Murwillumbah, Lismore and Tweed Heads area," she told ABC North Coast.

"We are seeing lots of people being caught in their cars and also calls from people with livestock trapped and needing our assistance, so a busy time for our volunteers.

"The main message to people is if you don't have to be out and about the best place to be is staying inside and staying safe."

An evacuation warning is in place for residents of South Murwillumbah, Condong and Tumbulgum, with those residents urged to prepare to evacuate in case an order is made.

* Anyone needing help is urged to call 132 500.

UPDATE 1.35PM: RESIDENTS in South Murwillumbah, Condong and Tumbulgum are being urged to prepare to evacuate within the next three hours.

Plans are also underway to evacuate residents from Fingal and Chinderah with a centre set up at Kingscliff TAFE.

Major flooding is forecast for the Tweed River at Murwillumbah, with levels predicted to be similar to the 2001 and 2008 floods.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region controller Andrew McPhee said the current and predicted rainfall levels has caused the SES to recommend residents should prepare to evacuate to the Murwillumbah Sacred Heart Church Hall at 143 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah.

"Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so," Mr McPhee said.

"A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.

"Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. For those requiring assistance, an evacuation centre has been established and activated at the Murwillumbah Sacred Heart Church Hall, 143 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah."

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the Tweed River will exceed 4.20m at the Murwillumbah gauge this afternoon at around 1pm today, with possible rises this afternoon near the major flood level (4.80m).

The Chinderah (Barneys Point) gauge is expected to reach 1.30m at Chinderah at around 1pm today, possibly reaching 1.60 metres late Thursday evening with minor flooding at high tide.

The current river heights at the Murwillumbah gauge is 3.46m and steady while the Barneys Point gauge is 1.08m and steady.

The SES suggested as people prepare for evacuation they should:

Raise belongings by placing them on tables, beds and benches. Put electrical items on top. You may be able to place light weight items in the roof space.

Collect together medicines, personal and financial documents, mementos and photos

If possible, check to see if your neighbours need help.

Make arrangements for care of pets, or take your pets with you when you evacuate

Take three days' supply of clothing, medicines and personal hygiene products.

If you are planning to go to the evacuation centre, take blankets/sleeping bags, pillows and sleeping mats.

Find out where to turn off the electricity and gas.

Continue to listen to a local radio station for updates.

UPDATE 1.10PM: TWEED SES crews are preparing for potential evacuations throughout the shire, including Murwillumbah and Fingal.

Tweed SES unit controller Kristine McDonald said evacuation warnings would be released shortly for Fingal and Murwillubmah areas following increased rainfall.

"At the present time we have a flood warning for the Tweed River with a potential impact to Chinderah and Fingal," Ms McDonald said.

"There will be an evacuation centre at Kingscliff (North Coast) TAFE and evacuation warnings will be issued shortly.

"I believe there is also a major flood warning for Murwillumbah and they are currently escalating toward an evacuation centre as well.

"At present we're just watching and waiting."

Ms McDonald said residents can still request sandbags from SES crews to protect their properties.

"What we're asking everyone is if they ring the 132 500 number that they report they want sandbag jobs and if they can then go and pick them up that would be really appreciative," she said.

"We're working as fast as we can to get the sandbags out but we've got a exceptional number of jobs requesting them."

Ms McDonald said SES crews are making sure everyone is kept safe during this time but urges people to remain cautious.

"We've currently got 80 jobs on the go, mostly sandbagging, some trees down and some roof jobs," she said.

"We have currently have three out-of-area teams, one from Manly, one from Wyong and one out-of-area technician team from Campbelltown as well who have come up to assist us."

NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region controller Andrew McPhee said people should prepare for potential flooding over the next few days.

"People in the Northern Rivers need to be aware of the imminent weather and the potential flooding effects that it may cause throughout the week," he said.

UPDATE 12.05PM: AS THE rain intensifies across the Tweed, Essential Energy is urging everyone to be prepared for potential power outages.

Essential Energy's North Coast acting regional manager Luke Davis said storms, lightning, and wind gusts had the potential to damage state-wide network.

"Despite our comprehensive maintenance program, our vast network can be at the mercy of the weather during the traditional storm season from October to April," Mr Davis said.

"Essential Energy monitors the network continuously and has crews ready to be dispatched in the event of an unplanned power outage caused by severe winds, rain, hail, lightning, or flash flooding.

"While our crews are ready to respond 24/7, we're asking our customers to be prepared for storms, stay safe and be patient while we work to restore power after these severe weather events."

Mr Davis said people should report any fallen power lines or damaged infrastructure immediately and keep at least eight metres away from the site

"Always treat power lines as live and remember that anything in contact with them, such as cars, trees or fences, can conduct electricity and pose a danger," he said.

"Be aware that fallen power lines may not always be visible in paddocks or rugged countryside, or could be hidden by storm debris."

If you notice fallen trees, smoke, fire, or scorched areas around electrical equipment, call Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80.

UPDATE 10.45AM: Reports are emerging of a car in floodwater on Kyogle Rd between Uki and Bray Park.

Richmond/Tweed SES community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said crews had just arrived on scene and it was too early to say whether anyone was in danger.

"NSW SES flood rescue crews have been tasked to a job on Kyogle Rd between Bray Park and Uki," she said.

"Currently we're assessing the situation and waiting for more information."

Richmond/Tweed SES crews have responded to 125 jobs since yesterday, including five flood rescues.

Motorists are reminded not to attempt to pass flooded roads.

8:37AM: Residents at Chinderah and Fingal Head are being warned to prepared for possible minor to moderate flooding to coincide with a high tide tonight.



The warning comes as several schools and roads in the Murwillumbah area close as forecast inundation in the area continues.

Schools known to be shut in the Tweed today include:

Bilambil Public School

Chillingham Public School

Crystal Creek Public School

Dungay Public School

Duranbah Public School

Stokers Siding Public School

Tumbulgum Public School

Tyalgum Public School

Mt St Patrick College

Sathya Sai

Seventh Day Adventist

Roads closures include:

Stokers Rd, Cobaki, north of school

Terranora Rd, North Tumbulgum

Tyalgum Rd, Tyalgum

Limpinwood

Numinbah Rd, Nobbys Creek

Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah

"We're ramping things up because we have just received an initial flood warning," Tweed SES Unit Controller Kristine McDonald said.

"It's a minor to moderate flood warning for the Tweed River with significant falls in the upper catchments and, potentially coinciding with a high tide later, there may be some minor flooding at Chinderah and Fingal Head could get cut off at the small bridge.

"People need to be aware and start preparing for possible flooding."

A high tide is expected at 12.51am tomorrow at Chinderah.

She said crews had already been called on to clear a tree that had fallen on a road, help with a leaking roof and sandbags supplies.

A Bureau of Meteorology flood warning issued at 7.28am warns of minor to moderate flooding for the Tweed River at Murwillumbah and Chinderah.

Up to 132mm of rain has been observed during the past six hours to 6am over the Tweed River valley, and there has been significant river level rises upstream of Murwillumbah.

With the forecast rainfall, moderate flooding may develop along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. Minor flooding is predicted at Chinderah with tonight's high tide.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the Tweed River may reach 3m at the Murwillumbah gauge by Thursday afternoon, or moderate levels of 4m by Friday morning with further rises possible.

It is likely to reach 1.3m at the Barneys Point by Thursday evening with the high tide.

This will cause moderate flooding on the Tweed River around Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum and Chinderah.