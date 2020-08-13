Evans slams celebs in bizarre video rant about the sun, NZ

Pete Evans has taken aim at his fellow celebrities, claiming they are too scared to speak up on coronavirus.

In his latest rant, the former My Kitchen Rules judge has also accused media and medics for turning people against the sun.

"If we are fearful of the sun because our mainstream media and our medical fraternity have poisoned our minds to fear the most beneficial thing in our universe for us, you have to question why?" Evans questioned, having previously claimed sunscreen was full of poisonous chemicals.

Pete Evans has taken a swipe at fellow celebrities for hiding from what they believe in. Picture: Instagram

The 47-year-old earlier this week criticised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the new virus lockdown in Auckland and urged constituents to vote against her.

Speaking in a live stream on Facebook on Wednesday night, Evans laughed off the suggestion of bullying Ardern while claiming the global COVID-19 pandemic "is all bullshit".

"Sure, I can go back to sharing recipes every day and you won't hear another peep from me, it would be a lot easier," Evans told his 1.5 million Facebook followers on a live video stream. "I could be like every other celebrity out there. You know I get sent things from other famous people that think the same and they send it to me for me to share and I look at their pages and it is same old like we are still living in 2019. Why don't you stand up and share it? It is a simple f**king question. I am not here to be that guy. I am happy to do it and I've shared it before on this page. The amount of people that I've read comments from is that you are too scared to share things."

Evans has long spoken out on various health issues and has been widely criticised for his bizarre beliefs on COVID-19.

In April he was fined more than $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) over claiming a 'Bio Charger' device had magical coronavirus eradication properties.

He has also been vocal against the use of face masks.

"Some people might think I am an antagonist," he mused. "Some people might think I am a provocateur. Some might think I am a shit stirrer or stirring the pot. Sometimes we do need to stir the pot and you can do it in your own way. We stir it up, we see what rises, maybe it needs a bit of a clarification to become a clear consomme. Sometimes we have to remove the scum to make it clear, to make it taste better, to make it more palatable to bring it to balance and harmony."

Celebrity chef Pete Evans in a previous video spruiking the BioCharger, a machine he claimed could treat coronavirus … he was later fined $25,000.

He continued: "It is going to get worse. We have one shot here. If we don't do this right now, if we don't come together and do what we need to do to live our lives in freedom, it is going to get a lot worse. I am not trying to scare anyone or freak anybody out but you know inside something is not right about this."

Evans also took aim at the Victorian government's stage four lockdown restrictions.

"Do you not think it is really strange the slogan Victoria is using at the moment about keeping apart to stay together?" he said. "Think about it. Think about the measures that are being put in to place at the moment in parts of the world - Australia, New Zealand, different parts of the world - think about how that is benefiting your emotional, physical and spiritual wellbeing individually and collectively. If you cannot see where this is going and why this is being implemented, it is a breakdown of our physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. It is as simple as that. What is happening right now is a deliberate action to break down your physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. If you don't realise that now, you will realise it down the track."

Originally published as Evans slams celebs in bizarre video rant about the sun, NZ