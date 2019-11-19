Event has oceans of appeal

Sophie Taylor-Price will perform the open address at the 2020 Global Wave Conference as the opening speaker.. Picture: Helen Coetzee

Bob Hawke’s granddaughter and environmental sustainability champion Sophie Taylor-Price might not be a surfer, but she is highly qualified to talk about the growing threats to waves, ocean and coastal conservation.

Taylor-Price will open and address the sixth biennial Global Wave Conference as a key speaker when the event is held on the Gold Coast from February 10-14, 2020.

“I grew up having almost all family holidays on the south coast of NSW and while I did my fair share of boogie boarding as a kid, the waves lost out when I convinced my parents to buy me a horse,” said Taylor-Price.

“While on holidays, my happy place of my childhood was riding on the beach and in the bush, and even today I am happy in, on or near water.”

Global Wave Conference is an international ocean conservation event hosted by Gold Coast organisation World Surfing Reserve Inc on behalf of international partners Save the Waves Coalition, Surfrider Foundation, Surfers Against Sewage and Wild Coast.

This is the first time it will be hosted at the Australia Southern Cross University campus at Bilinga, during a landmark year that coincides with surfing’s inclusion into the Olympic Games in Japan.

Surfing Australia’s national coaching directors for the Olympics Kim Crane and Bede Durbidge are among a hugely diverse range of speakers, including two-time world champion Tom Carroll and his older brother, surfing journalist and writer Nick Carroll.

Global Wave Conference was established in 2011 and has been hosted in France, Mexico, the United Kingdom and most recently in Santa Cruz, California, in 2018.

The 2020 event is supported by the Queensland Government Department of Tourism, Sport and Environment, Tourism Events Queensland, Destination Gold Coast and the City of Gold Coast Council.

It is expected to attract up to 400 people, including 200 international delegates.

The conference will hear from 13-year-old ocean warrior Shalise Leesfield, who represented Australia at the recent Parley Ocean Youth Uprise Summit in Hawaii.

She will be joined by multiple World Adaptive Surf Champion Mark Stewart from Byron Bay.

Also among the stellar line-up of speakers are Peruvian big-wave champion and Surf Till 100 program co-founder Felipe Pomar and Gold Coast iconic shapers Richard Harvey and Nev Hyman, the latter better known these days for his NevHouse Housing Humanity initiative, which turns waste into low-cost housing.

David Attenborough’s submarine man from the Blue Planet OceanX series, Mark Taylor, is delighted to be invited as a key speaker.

Generation X professionals Ellie J. Brooks and Pacha Light represent future surfing generations.

Gold Coast surfer Ellie J Brooks is the new face of Global Wave Conference 2020 and their youth ambassador for next year’s conference. Picture: Adrian Bort/Adrenaline shots

The GWC 2020 program will have a wide range of hot topics up for discussion, including artificial reefs, wave pools, shark management, ecofeminism and the ethics of surfing.

Also up for discussion will be sewage and water quality, sustainable surfboards, the fight against plastics, surfing as therapy, health concerns regarding sunscreen, surf tourism, relationships between surfers and fishermen, measuring human-environmental interactions in surf ecosystems, the importance of ‘surfability’, and legal protections for surf breaks.

A rare Ocean Conservation photography exhibition from the Coast’s best photographers will be on display at The Collective and Gold Coast Campus library to be auctioned off for like-minded ocean conservation groups.

Gold Coast surfing legend and skipper Tony Eltherington has donated a 12-night boat trip to the Mentawais worth $4500 for a lucky registered ticket holder to be drawn at a finale party at The Collective Palm Beach, with live music from local rock and roll act Mason Rack Band.

Register at www.global waveconference2020.com.au.