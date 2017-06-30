Everest in 18 hours: the toughest marathon on earth

Gold Coast man Chris Evans finished the Everest Extreme Ultra Marathon 60K in 18 hours. He is already planning his next challenge

CHRIS Evans knew he could die on Mt Everest but that didn't stop him from taking on the toughest marathon imaginable.

The Ormeau 25-year-old is the youngest person to complete the Everest Extreme Ultra Marathon 60.

He was part of a team of six which trekked for 18 hours, in minus 8C weather through darkness, from Everest Base Camp (5364m) to Namche Bazaar (3446m).

"It was wilder than I thought it would be," Mr Evans said.

"One of the marathoners (in our lodge) died before the start.

"The altitude meant we had less than 9 per cent oxygen. It is 50 per cent at sea level.

"Less than 100 people have ever done this event."

Mr Evans raised money for cystic fibrosis because the race conditions mimicked what suffers go through on a daily basis.

"I did the marathon because they have it much tougher," he said.

The marathon is one of 10 extreme events Mr Evans is doing this year for charity.

"I have done five and have five to go," Mr Evans said.

The hardest part of the ultra marathon for Mr Evans was thinking he and his team were almost at the finish line when he realised his watch had malfunctioned.

"My watch showed we had done the 60km, hours before we actually had," he said.

"It psychologically messes you up ... but you have to soldier on."

Mr Evans during these sorts of endurance events there were moments when you were "hating on life" but you had to remember why you decided to do it.

"You have to have stop and smell the roses - even if they smell like yak sh**."

Mr Evans has been competing in endurance events since 2015 but really started to take it seriously last year.

To donate to find a cure for cystic fibrosis click here.