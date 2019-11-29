Every club’s AFL draft haul rated

ANTICIPATION for the future has never been so high for 18 clubs after last night's AFL draft.

Whether it's bottom of the table Gold Coast, or king of the hill Richmond, new talent provides supporters with an opportunity to dream.

So how did your team go? Who did they pick and did they nail it? Our SuperFooty experts rate every club's draft haul

The top 10 draft picks ham it up with No.1 Matt Rowell. Picture: AAP

Adelaide Crows

6. FISCHER McASEY

195cm, 86kg, Defender, Sandringham Dragons

25. HARRY SCHOENBERG

180cm, 78kg, Midfielder, Woodville West Torrens

28. JOSH WORRELL

195cm, 74kg, Defender, Sandringham Dragons

42. RONIN O'CONNOR

191cm, 85kg, Midfielder, Claremont

48. LACHLAN GOLLANT

191cm, 72kg, Midfielder, Calder Cannons

Life after Daniel Talia will look a lot rosier with McAsey - who was taken with the Crows' highest ever draft pick - through the door. Think Harry Taylor, given McAsey's clean marking and ability to swing forward. McAsey and Josh Worrell - teammates this year - will help each other settle into life at West Lakes.

Swingman Worrell has spent most of his time behind the ball, but could settle forward, where he would learn off Taylor Walker. The left-footer has great closing speed and is exceptional below his knees. The Crows went local to grab Schoenberg, a late bloomer with Dylan Shiel-like burst.

SAM LANDSBERGER'S VERDICT

The Crows might have found replacements for ageing bookends Daniel Talia and Taylor Walker in TAC Cup teammates Fischer McAsey and Josh Worrell, who slid to No.28. The Crows would be rapt to grab three players inside 30, as well as adding an extra first-round pick next year in a golden trade with GWS. McAsey's elite character was important for a club that is trying to rebuild its shattered culture.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks presents Fischer McAsey with his new jumper.

Brisbane Lions

22. DEVEN ROBERTSON

182cm 80kg, Midfielder, Perth

33. BROCK SMITH

188cm 81kg, Defender, Gippsland Power

37. KEIDEAN COLEMAN

181cm 73kg, Forward, Morningside

59. JAXON PRIOR

188cm 79kg, Defender, West Perth

Engaged Port Adelaide to acquire the first pick (22) of the second-round and with it, they mercifully put first-round prospect Deven Robertson out of his misery inside the first two minutes of the night.

Like Robertson, Gippsland Power skipper Brock Smith will bring courage, grit and solid one-on-one ability.

Keidean Coleman is the splash of sizzle at pick 37 after returning to the Lions in the NEAFL as a 19-year-old. A good user off halfback.

SAM EDMUND'S VERDICT

If the brief was to add muscle then this was mission accomplished for Chris Fagan's men. Robertson and Smith are strong-over-the-ball types who could make an immediate impression at AFL level.

The Blues snared Sam Philp and Brodie Kemp in the first round of the draft. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton Blues

17. BRODIE KEMP

192cm, 82kg, Def/Mid, Bendigo Pioneers

20. SAM PHILP

185cm, 80kg, Midfielder, Northern Knights

47. SAM RAMSAY

180cm, 72kg, Midfielder, Calder Cannons

It was a case of 'Speedy Sam Squared' for the Blues with the two Sams they drafted among the quickest players in the pool. Left-footer Ramsay mixes pace with endurance and flew home in the NAB League in an ominous sign. Philp was overlooked by Vic Metro but, after blowing the Blues away, in an interview he was never going to be overlooked by them. He came as a "free hit" after the Blues split their No.9 pick, confident that Echuca boy and ACL victim Brodie Kemp would still be there.

SAM LANDSBERGER'S VERDICT

The Liam Stocker trade is in the book - the Blues traded out No.4 (which they probably would've used on Hayden Young) for Stocker, Kemp and Philp. Three for the price of one and Stephen Silvagni was the mover and shaker on Wednesday night. The Blues wanted to trade up to No.6 - to land Young - but when talks with the Crows fell over on Wednesday they got on the phone to Gold Coast to convert pick No.9 into two picks. Boy, we will miss SOS's chutzpah next year.

Collingwood recruits Trent Bianco and Jay Rantall.

Collingwood Magpies

40. JAY RANTALL

184cm, 82kg Midfielder, GWV Rebels

45. TRENT BIANCO

178cm, 70kg Midfielder, Oakleigh Chargers

55. TREY RUSCOE

190cm, 90kg Defender, East Fremantle

Collingwood already has a couple of running machines in Steele Sidebottom and Tom Phillips and their newest endurance beast, Jay Rantall, won't be far behind the pair in the next time trial. The former basketballer averaged 25 possessions for Vic Country at the national championships and is highly-rated for his creative playmaking.

Trent Bianco is a clever midfielder who can find his way through traffic and slid further down the order than expected. He is clean on both sides and can hit the scoreboard. Trey Ruscoe is a competitive key defender.

JAY CLARK'S VERDICT

The Magpies were hoping to strike gold late and they have found a couple of prolific ballwinners to eventually take over from some of their superstar midfielders in a few years. Bianco was tipped to be taken earlier and while he is short at 178cm, Western Bulldogs' Caleb Daniel has shown how damaging the little men can be.

Essendon’s top pick Harrison Jones.

Essendon Bombers

30. HARRISON JONES

194cm, 75kg, Calder Cannons, key forward

38. NICK BRYAN

202cm, 87kg, ruck, Oakleigh Chargers

56. NED CAHILL

178cm 77kg, Forward, Dandenong Stingrays

63. LACHLAN JOHNSON

175cm, 76kg, Forward, Calder Cannons

Here is the potential Joe Daniher replacement. Harrison Jones is a hard-running key forward whose supreme athleticism allows him to push up the ground and work off his opponents. He is a slick set shot for goal and was highly-rated for his character attributes as well.

Nick Bryan is a developing ruck prospect who will also take time and Ned Cahill is another clever small forward. Small forward Lachlan Johnson is the son of triple premiership Brisbane Lion Chris Johnson and joined via the Bombers' academy.

JAY CLARK'S VERDICT

Smart from the Bombers. They made a savvy trade with North Melbourne to jump ahead in the queue to nab Harrison Jones at pick 30. It is a crucial pick for Essendon which needed to bolster its key forward stocks in the likely event Joe Daniher pursues another trade request.

Three’s company for the Dockers with new men Caleb Serong, Hayden Young and Liam Henry. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Fremantle Dockers

7. HAYDEN YOUNG

188cm 82kg, Defender, Dandenong Stingrays

8. CALEB SERONG

178cm 83kg Mid/Fwd, Gippsland Power

9. LIAM HENRY

179cm 67kg, Forward, Claremont

61. MINAIRO FREDERICK

183cm, 71kg, Midfielder, Woodville-West Torrens

Carlton's bidding frenzy ensured the Dockers became the first team to take three consecutive first round draft picks since GWS in 2012, while only the Suns had also done it before.

Young, Serong and Henry are a supremely talented trio, with the exquisitely-skilled Young attracting an army of admirers as the season wore on.

Serong was Vic Country's MVP, while Henry is the livewire X-factor who could be anything. The purple haze just got a little more exciting.

SAM EDMUND'S VERDICT

Like a kid leaving the show with their favourite showbag, the Dockers should be very happy with a first-round haul that has given new coach Justin Longmuir a real chance to reload his side.

Geelong Cats

16. COOPER STEPHENS

188cm 83kg, Midfielder, Geelong Falcons

19. SAM DE KONING

200cm 85kg, Defender, Dandenong Stingrays

41. FRANCIS EVANS

182cm 78kg, Forward, Calder Cannons

50. CAMERON TAHENY

185cm 80kg, Forward, Norwood

Among those to spring a surprise in the first round when they overlooked Deven Robertson in favour of homegrown prospect Cooper Stephens.

Then looked for key defensive depth in the form of 200cm Sam De Koning, brother of Carlton's Tom.

If Stephens was something of a shock, taking Francis Evans with pick 41 was jaw-dropping stuff. The 182cm goalsneak spent 2019 at Brunswick in the VAFA (five games) and Calder Cannons in the under 18 competition (three games). Needs to add size and endurance.

SAM EDMUND'S VERDICT

We know Stephen Wells only marches to the beat of one drum - his own. And given the track record, it would take a brave person to cast doubt over this haul, however surprising it may appear.

GWS Giants

4. LACHLAN ASH

186cm, 80kg, Defender, Murray Bushrangers

10. TOM GREEN (matching Carlton bid)

188cm, 85kg, Midfielder, GWS Academy

51. JAKE RICCARDI

195cm, 92kg, key forward, Werribee

65. THOMAS HUTCHESSON

177cm, 75kg, midfielder, Adelaide SANFL

The Giants would have been thrilled with their result on the opening night of the draft, although they had been widely-tipped to land dashing halfback flanker Ash and academy midfielder Green. GWS all but sealed its draft plans when it traded to acquire pick four from Adelaide.

That allowed the Giants to draft Ash and bundle picks 41, 56, 56, 67 and 71 to match Carlton's bid for Green at pick 10. Champion Data rated the hard-bodied midfielder as the No.2 player in the draft behind Matthew Rowell.

Riccardi continues the trend of the VFL's Fothergill-Round-Mitchell medal winner earning an AFL opportunity after kicking 38 goals in 20 games for Werribee. Hutchesson is the oldest player drafted by GWS who has not previously played for another club at 24.

TIM MICHELL'S VERDICT

How often does a Grand Finalist land two of the best five players in Australia? Ash will take over from Heath Shaw across halfback and Green's power in midfield will help take the load off Callan Ward. Riccardi shapes as immediate competition for Harry Himmelberg and Jeremy Finlayson. Now to focus on re-signing Lachie Whitfield, Jeremy Cameron and Zac Williams.

Sam Flanders, Matthew Rowell and Noah Anderson give the Suns a trio of young guns to rebuild around. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Gold Coast Suns

1. MATTHEW ROWELL

178cm, 74kg, midfielder, Oakleigh Chargers

2. NOAH ANDERSON

188cm, 86kg, midfielder, Oakleigh Chargers

11. SAM FLANDERS

182cm, 79kg, mid/fwd, Gippsland Power

27. JEREMY SHARP

187cm, 79kg, midfielder, East Fremantle

60. JY FARRAR

190cm, 75kg, utility, Scotch Old Collegians

The Suns got arguably the best three midfielders in the draft through the door in Rowell, Anderson and Flanders. The trio are all seen as players who are ready to go come Round 1 next year and add to a booming list of young talent after Jack Lukosius, Izak Rankine and Ben King were all secured with top-six picks in last year's draft.

Rowell was a standout in this year's draft class, the inside midfielder racking up numbers comparable to Sam Walsh last year. His best mate Anderson is an outside midfielder who can also be pushed forward, while the explosive Flanders could be anything.

The Suns also traded with Geelong to secure a fourth top-30 pick, selecting another midfielder in West Australian runner Jeremy Sharp.

Farrar was a left-field pick, the 22-year-old picked up from the Adelaide Football League.

CHRIS CAVANAGH'S VERDICT

The Suns strategy was to go to back to the draft in 2018, 2019 and most likely 2020. Definitely capitalised on a strong draft hand and well placed with an abundance of fresh young talent.

Hawthorn Hawks

13. WILL DAY

187cm, 70kg, defender, West Adelaide

29. FINN MAGINNESS

187cm, 80kg, midfielder, Sandringham Dragons

57. JOSH MORRIS

186cm, 76kg, forward, Woodville West Torrens

The Hawks have covered off each line with their selections here. Day is a attacking half-back who, while still lightly framed, is strong overhead and proficient with his disposal on both sides of his body. He also has a Hawthorn connection as the grandson of 1971 premiership player Robert Day, as well as being the cousin of Gold Coast's Sam Day.

Similarly, Maginness is the son of two-time premiership player Scott and a bid for him came later than expected from North Melbourne. A consistent ball-winner, he has a big tank and can also go forward and hit the scoreboard.

Morris is a lightly-framed mid-sized forward who turned 18 only three weeks ago but impressed with his mobility and marking for South Australia at the national championships.

CHRIS CAVANAGH'S VERDICT

Hard to knock what the Hawks have done with limited top-end picks. Maginness could prove a bit of a steal, rated by many as a top-20 selection.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin flanked by the newest Demons Kysaiah Pickett and Luke Jackson. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Melbourne Demons

3. LUKE JACKSON

198cm, 94kg, ruck, East Fremantle

12. KYSAIAH PICKETT

171cm, 67kg, Forward, Woodville West Torrens

32. TRENT RIVERS

188cm, 85kg Defender, East Fremantle

It was an eyebrow-raising strategy from the Dees, taking a ruckman with pick three and a livewire forward at 12. But the upside for Luke Jackson and Kysaiah Pickett is immense.

Melbourne's forward line retention was poor last year but Jackson will provide a target and Pickett's tackling pressure has drawn comparisons to Hawthorn champion Cyril Rioli. Their third and final pick was medium defender Trent Rivers who was a rebound machine for the Sharks in the WAFL Colts, averaging 27 possessions.

JAY CLARK'S VERDICT

Love it. Jackson does Brodie Grundy things and Pickett will be a risk worth taking when he is laying bone-crunching tackles in the forward half. Some have said 12 was too high for a 171cm forward pocket. But the game revolves around blokes like Pickett creating havoc near goal and the Demons have lacked his sort of defensive pressure in attack.

North Melbourne Kangaroos

31. CHARLIE COMBEN

199cm, 82kg, ruck, Gippsland Power

34. JACK MAHONY

176cm, 70kg, midfielder, Sandringham Dragons

35. FLYNN PEREZ

187cm, 82kg, midfielder, Bendigo Pioneers

A real mixed bag for the Kangaroos. They clearly had an eye on a future without Todd Goldstein by selecting developing ruckman Comben, who is a lightly-framed 199cm giant who is still growing. A one-time midfielder before his growth spurt, Comben played just three games in two years due to a series of severe injuries but stayed fit this year and had an impressive year in the NAB League as well as a strong national championships with Vic Country.

Mahoney is a midfielder and small forward who averaged 18 disposals and kicked four goals from four games at the national championships, while Perez is a former Victorian soccer star coming off an ACL but expected to be ready to start pre-season training.

CHRIS CAVANAGH'S VERDICT

Will need some time to judge the Roos selections, particularly Comben. New list manager Glenn Luff will be hoping his first crack at the draft proves a hit.

Flynn Perez poses with his family after being drafted by North Melbourne.

Port Adelaide Power

14. MILES BERGMAN

186cm, 75kg, Mid/Fwd, Sandringham Dragons

18. MITCH GEORGIADES

191cm, 78kg, Forward, Subiaco

23. DYLAN WILLIAMS

185cm, 79kg, Mid/Fwd, Oakleigh Chargers

25. JACKSON MEAD (F/S)

184cm, 83kg, Mid/Fwd, Woodville West Torrens

Exciting spread of talent for the Power. Bergman is the quick and powerful playmaker, Georgiades was considered one of the best key forwards in the country before missing the whole year with a quad problem, and Mead adds hardness.

Dylan Williams was one of the sliders on the night but is highly-rated for his goal sense and left foot kick.

They were first in the queue to take hard nut Deven Robertson but instead opted to trade that pick to the Lions. Georgiades is the big one, who could prove to be a bargain after a disastrous corkie cost him the whole year. Can take a great contested mark.

JAY CLARK'S VERDICT

This is the second strong draft in a row for the Power which has topped up nicely with some high-end talent including superstar in the making Connor Rozee. Bergman and Williams will be worth watching in the forward half and Georgiades can be the Charlie Dixon successor. Port's next generation is in good shape.

Dylan Williams has joined Port Adelaide.

Richmond Tigers

21. THOMSON DOW

182cm, 72kg, Midfielder, Bendigo Pioneers

43. NOAH CUMBERLAND

183cm, 79kg, Midfielder, Brisbane Lions Academy

44. WILL MARTYN

183cm, 73kg, Midfielder, Brisbane Lions Academy

46. HUGO RALPHSMITH

186cm, 70kg, Forward, Sandringham Dragons

54. BIGOA NYUON

195cm, 87kg, Ruck, Dandenong Stingrays

Two months after Richmond crashed Brisbane's Gabba party in the qualifying final the Tigers last night crashed the Lions' draft party, pinching two kids from their talent academy. Next up was St Kilda, with Richmond stealing Next Generation Academy gun 'Biggy' Nyuon, who plays with springs in his legs.

Coach Damien Hardwick's next midfield will start its career learning off Brownlow Medallists Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin. In Cumberland the Tigers have an inside bull with a clever sidestep while in Martyn they have a ball magnet. In Ralphsmith they have the best name in the draft and the son of ex-Hawks and Saints player Sean. Ralphsmith is a gifted athlete with a knack for finding the sticks.

SAM LANDSBERGER'S VERDICT

Like a polygraph the Tigers kept everyone honest last night, bidding on a bunch of academy players and securing three of them. Kudos to Richmond for doing plenty of homework. The eruption of joy at Thomson Dow's dimly lit Swan Hill home was mutual, because the Tigers can't wait to get his lightning hands into Punt Rd. The five teens taken have completed the senior list for 2020.

Thomson Dow will be dreaming of a Round 1 debut for the Tigers against his Blue brother Paddy Dow. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda Saints

52. RYAN BYRNES

181cm 80kg, Midfielder, Sandringham Dragons

64. LEO CONNOLLY

181cm 74kg, Defender, Gippsland Power

Byrnes brings a mature-head to Moorabbin after an excellent year for the Dragons, where his ball-winning nous at stoppages caught the eye.

If Byrnes is the inside player, Leo Connolly brings the outside flavour. Sound in the transition game and well-skilled, Connolly arrives with a reputation of taking the game on.

SAM EDMUND'S VERDICT

Always going to be bit-part players after launching that trade tsunami that saw them add five players who should all play in Brett Ratten's side come Round 1.

Sydney Swans

5. DYLAN STEPHENS

183cm, 69kg, midfielder, Norwood

26. WILL GOULD

191cm, 98kg, defender, Glenelg

36. ELIJAH TAYLOR

185cm, 75kg, forward, Perth

39. CHAD WARNER

181cm, 80kg, midfielder, East Fremantle

The Swans sprung a bit of a surprise picking up Stephens at pick five, but he was always bound to be a top-10 pick regardless. The South Australian played through groin soreness at the national championships but still averaged 23.5 disposals and the creative left-footer also put his tank on display by placing third in the 2km time trial at the draft combine.

Drafting Stephens' state teammate Gould could also prove a clever move and the rebounding defender likened to West Coast's Shannon Hurn could prove a steal if he can improve his fitness which had been a key knock from recruiters. West Australian Taylor is a mercurial small forward talent who plays like Collingwood's Jaidyn Stephenson and therefore fits the bill for the Swans' list needs. Warner is a hard-nosed midfielder who averaged 18.2 disposals at the national championships.

CHRIS CAVANAGH'S VERDICT

Two South Australia teammates and two Western Australia teammates. Interesting move. Gould and Taylor could prove steals.

Sydney’s top draft pick Dylan Stephens.

West Coast Eagles

49. CALLUM JAMIESON

202cm, 86kg, ruckman, Claremont

58 BEN JOHNSON

180cm, 68kg, defender, Perth

The Eagles went local with two emerging talents who suit their list profile. Callum Jamieson is a ruck-forward who will have time to develop while Nic Naitanui and Tom Hickey carry the ruck load, while Johnson is a lightly-built defender renowned for his precision by foot from half back.

Jamieson had 34 hitouts and 12 disposals in the WAFL Colts grand final and a season-high 39 hit outs in Round 10. The Eagles first selection is noted for his mobility. Firmly in the premiership window after the arrival of Tim Kelly from Geelong, West Coast looked long-term with its earliest picks in the draft.

TIM MICHELL'S VERDICT

The Eagles lost picks 14 and 24 in this draft to Geelong in the deal for Kelly. They were always going to be a minor player yet have added players with plenty of promise in Jamieson and Johnson.

Cody Weightman toured Whitten Oval before the draft and was snapped up by the Doggies. Picture: Michael Klein

Western Bulldogs

15. CODY WEIGHTMAN

177cm, 73kg, Forward, Dandenong Stingrays

53. LOUIS BUTLER

183cm, 74kg, Defender, Sandringham Dragons

62. RILEY GARCIA

175cm, 78kg, Midfielder, Swan Districts

The Dogs added the big blokes last month - Josh Bruce and Alex Keath - and now they've brought in another batch of smalls. Weightman bounces around with infectious energy and plays like a mix of Jamie Elliott and Orazio Fantasia.

The marking forward - who will offer the potent forward line something different - is just as sharp on his right foot as he is his left and will love lining up alongside Bailey Dale, beneath twin targets Aaron Naughton and Bruce. Garcia suffered an ACL injury that will see the stoppage star miss most of 2020 but Butler should hit the ground running, literally, given his enormous aerobic power.

SAM LANDSBERGER'S VERDICT

'Austin Powers' (Recruiter Nick Austin and list manager Sam Power) have enjoyed a super second year together. The meditating Weightman will add some immediate punch to the forward half while the Dogs are on track to win the 2020 draft, courtesy of academy star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. The mercurial forward who is Buddy-esque will arrive at a 20 per cent discount.