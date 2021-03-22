FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ricardo Domigos Brotto

Paul Thomas Donnelly

Michael Stanley Howarth

Ethan Wade Jasperse

Rebecca Joy Savage

Donald Griffin

Joe Corbett

Travis John Raines

Shelly-Ann Mcshane

Tiffany Fing

Richard William Goulding

Cody John William Honor

Chanelle Bamblett

Aidan Petar Wilson

Lindon David Ramm

Madelyn Grace Swift

Jenniffer Marie Carroll

Tammy Eileen May Bennett

Joshua Karl Serafin

Terry Gordon Macalpine

Waikaretu Marewa Kunaiti

Amy Patricia Leah Knoessl

Brad Andrew Sharp

Stewart Andrew Casey

Siobhan Way

Clinton Douglas Clyde Moore

Reyce Evan Carlile

David Bruce Hamilton

Kathleen Mary Jacobi

Levi Vivian Rowlands

Kirsten Amanda Bode

Simon Laurence Breed

Stuart Foster

Stella Joanne Griffiths

David Andrew Mayo

Elizabeth Ellen Murphy

Simon Alexander Cuthbert

Jason Trevor Daniel

Aaron Robert Nelson

Tua-Junior Davey

Patrice Kay Thorne-Summers

Ethan Alexander Vaughan Connolly

James Eugene Neal

Grant Robert Waite

Clinton Andrew Rose

Matthew Dean Munro

Kylie Maree Collier

Boyd Andrew Maurice Baker

Rebecca Jane Smith

Stephen Lawrence John Doyle

Shania Rose Wilson-Neill

Jesse Lester Wales

Benjamin John Smith

Evelyn Rose Cantrell

Karen Louise Doherty

Renee Henricks

Kevin William Bills

James Lawrence John Tucker

Sara-Jane Anne Daniel

Brett Michael Wales

Joe Corbutt

Monty Charles Paul Chapman-Dynevor

Zoe Karmelle Oldfield

Camilia Ann Hearn

Brodie Dean Cosgriff

Douglas Jacob Pashley

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22