'Everybody is in tourism, no matter what you're doing'

NETWORKING: Members of the Tweed Experience Network gathered at Tumbulgum to meet the directors of the new tourism operator, DR Tourism. INSET: Robbie Cornelius, Danielle Andreuzzi and Leigh Bennett. Scott Powick

SOME of the Tweed's leading tourism and events operators came together on Wednesday to meet the shire's new tourism body.

The Tweed Experiences Network, which includes 63 members, met directors of the shire's new tourism operator, DR Tourism, on board the Spirit of Wollumbin boat at Tumbulgum.

The get-together provided a chance for business owners to let the new marketing specialists know what they would like to see for the Tweed's tourism industry.

Hervey Bay-based DR Tourism recently won the $7.6 million contract to provide tourism marketing for the Tweed for the next four years. Its tenure will begin in October.

TEN director Michael Simmons said the evening provided a great opportunity for operators to share their frustration with how things were done in the past and their wishes for the future.

"Our philosophy is everybody is in tourism, no matter what you are doing, it is connected to the visitor experience in one way or another,” he said.

"Finding success in the business arena is all about getting the right people together, working towards a common goal, having a shared vision, pooling resources and combining talents to form an unbeatable team. We are very much about connecting the coast and the hinterland.”

Mr Simmons said while DR Tourism would be responsible for promoting the shire as a tourism destination, TEN offers a chance for business owners to share their experiences, so as to better promote each other's offerings to visitors.

DR Tourism director Robbie Cornelius, who visited the Tweed for two days this week, said many people were asking what their plans were for marketing and industry development.

"We have some ideas but really the priority for us leading up to when we officially take over in October and the first little while after that, is stakeholder engagement,” Mr Cornelius said.

"We want to catch up with tourism operators and other business community groups to really get an understanding from them about what has worked really well and what perhaps could be improved upon.”

DR Tourism will open an office in the Tweed with a team of staff permanently based here.

TEN meets on the second Monday of each month, in venues across the shire. See Facebook for more details.