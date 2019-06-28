Everything new to streaming next month

There are some genuinely exciting titles coming to your streaming platforms this month, including a swath of great movies on SBS On Demand and the new season of Veronica Mars on Stan.

Veronica Mars S4 (Stan, July 27): Exciting news for Marshmallows everywhere, but especially Australian ones who've been waiting since September for confirmation that the revival series will stream here, and on the same day as the US. Kristen Bell is back as the sassy detective with a keen instinct for trouble.

The Loudest Voice (Stan, July 1): Big and splashy to match the man himself, the Roger Ailes biopic series stars Russell Crowe as the controversial founder of Fox News. With a cast that also includes Naomi Watts, Seth McFarlane and Sienna Miller, The Loudest Voice will take you behind the scenes of how Fox News became such a political force.

Stranger Things S3 (Netflix, July 4): The Hawkins, Indiana kids are back, and so are the Upside Down monsters that stalk them. It's Independence Day and in the heat and hormones of summer, danger is afoot, and so are creepy crawlies with tentacles and loads of sharp teeth. Scary.

Older and scarier

The Boys (Amazon Prime, July 26): What happens when Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg get their hands on a superhero TV show? Lots of filth, duh. Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the story is centred on a group of vigilantes who take on corrupt crusaders, starring Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue and Chace Crawford.

Lambs of God (Foxtel Now, July 21): With an A-list cast of Essie Davis and Ann Dowd, Foxtel's prestige production of Lambs of God is the big gothic series it's pushing this winter. Three nuns have been cloistered on an island for years when a priest comes to find them. It sets off their defensive instincts and pushes them to do the unthinkable as they try to preserve their way of life.

Mon Oncle (SBS On Demand, July 9): Over July, SBS is releasing all of comedy genius Jacques Tati's films, the best of which is Mon Oncle. Inspired by Buster Keaton, Frenchman Tati's movies are a gorgeous blend of slapstick and social commentary, such as the fear of modernity in Mon Oncle and Playtime. As the provincial Monsieur Hulot, Tati's strong physical performances are entrancing as Hulot bumbles his way through an intimidating, mazelike cosmopolis. Each scene Tati composes, whether it's the bike race in Jour de Fete or seaside antics in Monsieur Hulot's Holiday, has an irresistible rhythm. And now you can watch all of them this month.

Jacques Tati’s movies hit SBS On Demand this month

Grand Designs Australia S8 (Foxtel Now, July 17): Grand Designs is the best property porn out there, because there's no sense in witnessing the creation of architectural marvels without the slightest bit of baffled disapproval from host Peter Maddison (to be fair, he's usually right).

Divorce S3 (Foxtel Now, July 2): Created by Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce should've had a much bigger impact, but mostly it's just fine. The story of Frances and Robert's divorce (it's in the title!), it tracks the ups and downs of what happens when all your plans go out the window, through humour and honesty.

Sorry to Bother You (Foxtel Now, July 28): Watching Sorry to Bother You is like getting punched in the face. Audacious, hilarious and surreal, this Boots Riley movie starring Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson is an anti-capitalist war cry that'll make you laugh while scaring the absolute crap out of you.

Orange is the New Black S7 (Netflix, July 26): For those devoted people still watching Orange is the New Black, this is it, the end. The Litchfield inmates will get one last shot at telling their story when Jenji Kohan's then-groundbreaking story closes out its final season.

What if you were the last man on Earth?

The Last Man on Earth S1-S4 (SBS On Demand, July 5): Will Forte stars in this quirky comedy about a man named Phil who thinks he's the only human survivor after a cataclysmic event kills off the world's population. He soon realises he's not when others start turning up at the McMansion neighbourhood he's holed up in. Also starring Kristen Schaal, January Jones and Mel Rodriguez.

A Ghost Story (SBS On Demand, July 10): Made on the cheap for $100,000, this Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara film will mostly be remembered for Affleck's garb - a bedsheet with two eyeholes cut out. While the film traffics in lofty concepts like time, legacy, grief and love, it still manages to make everything feel intimate. This is not a film you'll forget in a hurry.

Queer Eye S4 (Netflix, July 19): Netflix is banking that there are a lot of Queer Eye fans out there - and something about its algorithm must be saying exactly that, because this is the fourth series in only 18 months. People can't get enough of those feel-good makeovers.

Sixteen Candles (Netflix, July 1): John Hughes' classic may have some problematic scenes but it'll still get your heart swooning when Sam finally locks lips with Jake.