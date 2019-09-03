Menu
Rugby League

Everything you need to know about the Seagulls ISC final

Michael Doyle
by
3rd Sep 2019 9:21 AM
IT WILL be an early kick off for the the Tweed Seagulls first Intrust Super Cup finals match since 2014. 

The sixth placed Seagulls have earned a home elimination final against the seventh placed Redcliffe Dolphins on Sunday. 

The final will be played at the unique time of 11.40am at the Piggabeen Sports Complex. 

The game will be shown on television through FOX SPORTS.

The Seagulls secured a home final last weekend with a 12-10 win over the Northern Pride. 

The Dolphins started the season sluggishly, but have been one of the inform teams in the competition in the second half of the season. 

The Tweed Seagulls under-20 Hasting Deering Colts side will also be contesting an elimination final on Sunday at the Piggabeen Sports Complex. 

The Seagulls will face the Mackay Cutters, with kick-off set for 1.40pm. 

